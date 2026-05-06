The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it has waived screening requirements for President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking a second term in office on the party’s platform.

APC spokesperson Felix Morka announced this in a statement he posted on X on Wednesday evening.

Mr Morka said the decision was reached by the National Working Committee of the party at its meeting on Wednesday.

“This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the Party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers, in the best interest of the Party,” he wrote.

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The screening would have required Mr Tinubu to appear before a screening committee, which would have asked him questions and reviewed his credentials. Screening committees can approve or disqualify a candidate. In his statement, Mr Morka said the NWC’s decision means that the president has been “duly screened.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the APC has already adopted Mr Tinubu as its presidential candidate but is expected to hold a convention where the adoption would be formalised.

Read Mr Morka’s full statement below.

APC NWC WAIVES SCREENING REQUIREMENTS FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at its 188th Meeting, held today May 6, 2026, resolved to waive, and has waived, screening requirements for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and deemed him as duly screened in accordance with the Constitution of the Party for the purpose of participation in the upcoming primary elections.

This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the Party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers, in the best interest of the Party.

The NWC noted that the President @officialABAT has received overwhelming endorsement and vote of confidence from critical stakeholders of the Party,including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other organs of the Party at the APC National Summit of May 22, 2025, and other major statutory events of the Party.

It noted further that, as the incumbent President, and leader of our great Party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee, at this time, would be redundant and unnecessary.

Signed:

Felix Morka, CON

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)