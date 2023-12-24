Famous Nigerian activist and social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has revealed how she took the move to woo her husband, Mr Aliu.

The co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls movement stated that it took eight months for her husband to reciprocate her love after she expressed her feelings.

Ms Yesufu stated this on her X page on Saturday while reacting to a video about how American artistic gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, met.

She said she was 23 years old and her husband was 35 when she wooed him.

She encouraged single ladies to pursue the man of their dreams rather than waiting for him to initiate the relationship.

“I did see him, fell in love with him, and went after him, and it took eight months for him to come around, and eight months later, we were married. So it was a 16-month project. From Dec 13th, 1996 to April 17th, 1998,” she wrote.

She emphasised the positive aspect of a man acknowledging that his wife made the move, reversing the traditional narrative.

The 49-year-old mentioned that she used to tease her husband about missing out on something good if she had not wooed him.

She added that she never believed in waiting for a man to woo her.

Ms Yesufu said she was content with being single and that many people were surprised when she tied the knot, highlighting that she was expected to remain unmarried.

“My husband can say this, and honestly, I wouldn’t be bothered. Also, whenever I tease him about taking too long to decide, he quickly reminds me that’s why I met him single.”

It is not the first time Ms Yesufu has opened up about her private life, especially her marriage. In 2021, the mother-of-two, in an interview with BBC, reported by PREMIUM TIMES, shared their love story.

This newspaper reported that Ms Yesufu, who described herself as a “control freak,” maintained that she has always been the one to approach men – she had never been in a relationship where the man asked her out.

She said her controlling attitude encouraged her to approach her husband and present herself to him as his wife.

