Several members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, aspiring for election to the state and national assemblies, have purchased nomination forms to signal their rejection of the party’s consensus arrangement.

The party in the state had decided to choose its flagbearers for the 2027 general elections by consensus.

The party formed a high-profile consensus committee headed by a former governor, Aminu Masari, with three deputies — Ibrahim Ida (Central), Ibrahim Jukamshi (South), and Ahmad Dangiwa (North) — serving as senatorial district heads.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that six out of 15 House of Representatives members, one senator and several State Assembly members were denied the consensus tickets. The outcome generated reactions with members and non-members accusing the party and state government of favouring the children of the elite.

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The consensus candidates include: Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari; Muhammadu Daha, son of the Emir of Daura; and Abba Mangal, son of Dahiru Mangal, an industrialist who owns Mangal Cement, Max Air, and Darma Rice; and Mustapha Kanti, son of a top politician in the 1990s and former senator, Kanti Bello. Abdulaiziz Yaradua, brother to the late President Ummaru Yaradua, also retains his senatorial ticket.

Aspirants insist on primaries

Ahmad Kabirhe, a former commissioner in Lagos State, bought the nomination form for the Katsina North senatorial ticket. Mr Kabir said he attended a stakeholders’ meeting where the governor spoke about the need for consensus, but no one invited him to discuss the matter before the ticket was given to someone.

On Saturday, famous APC singer, Dauda Rarara, addressed his supporters in Danja to challenge the outcome of the consensus arrangement that overlooked his political ally, Yusuf Jika. The consensus committee had picked the incumbent Abdullahi Dabai to fly the APC ticket for Bakori/Danja federal constituency.

Mr Rarara said Mr Jika decided to purchase the nomination form regardless of the consensus outcome because the arrangement was unfair.

In Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua federal constituency, where Yusuf, the son of President Buhari, was awarded the ticket, Auwal Daura, son of former Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, also purchased the nomination form to insist on a primary election.

“Consensus should be a voluntary agreement that everyone agrees to before it becomes valid,” Mr Lawal told this reporter. “I didn’t withdraw for anyone because the masses are supporting me to contest, and I promised that I will not betray them for anything. So, I went ahead to purchase the forms to contest for the seat,” he said.

Ahmad Yusuf, the sitting lawmaker for the Mani/Bindawa federal constituency, also picked the nomination form, according to his legislative aide, Sanusi Yau, on Monday in Katsina.

His supporters have bought the forms for him, and he will contest.

“We know what the provisions are; if there is no agreement among the aspirants, then the next stage will be to go to primaries. That is what we are preparing for, because as far as we are concerned, there was nothing like a consensus arrangement in Katsina APC,’ Mr Yau said in Hausa language.