The Kabiru Turaki faction of the PDP has called on President Bola Tinubu to order an independent forensic investigation into the controversy surrounding allegations against his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the controversy had raised serious questions about governance, accountability and security within the Presidency.

The statement follows allegations by Adeyemi Matthew, who claimed Mr Gbajabiamila demanded financial inducements to facilitate his appointment to a purported Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The Presidency has rejected the allegations, insisting Mr Matthew fraudulently presented himself as the head of non-existent government bodies and is currently facing criminal charges over alleged forgery and impersonation.

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PDP faction’s position

Mr Ememobong argued that whichever version of events proves correct, the controversy reflects poorly on the federal government.

“If the Presidency’s account is correct, that Prince Matthew is an impostor, then it means the Federal Government is so porous and vulnerable—an admission that the country has been brazenly defrauded because institutional gatekeepers entrusted with protecting our collective patrimony are either grossly incompetent or thoroughly distracted from the responsibilities of governance,” he said.

He added, “If, on the other hand, Prince Matthew’s account is accurate, that the chief of staff solicited and actually received bribes to facilitate his appointment, then this is yet another act of shameless corruption added to a long and growing queue of unchallenged corrupt officials in this administration. Anyway, this pendulum swings, the Nigerian people lose.”

The opposition party further argued that accepting the Presidency’s explanation would raise troubling questions about how an alleged impostor could operate from government premises, have staff posted to him, receive budgetary provisions and interface with federal institutions without detection.

The party accused the Tinubu administration of failing to respond adequately to what it described as a major institutional failure.

Demands

The Turaki-led PDP faction urged President Tinubu to “immediately order a forensic investigation of this scandal by a reputable firm of international standing,” suspend all officials connected to the matter, reorganise the Presidency and “issue an unreserved apology to Nigerians for this deeply embarrassing situation.”

It also alleged that the administration had prioritised politics over governance, saying Nigerians deserved accountability rather than explanations.

Presidency’s response

The Presidency has consistently denied the allegations made by Mr Matthew.

In a statement issued on 2 July, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the police had already charged Mr Matthew and two others at a Federal High Court with eight counts of forgery and impersonation.

According to Mr Onanuga, the accused falsely presented himself as Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), organisations the government says do not exist. He said the case is scheduled for a hearing on 27 July.

The Presidency said the controversy began after complaints that a parallel agency was performing functions similar to those of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

It said Mr Gbajabiamila petitioned security agencies in October 2025, alleging that forged appointment letters bearing his signature, seals and reference numbers were being used to legitimise the purported agency. Investigators later arrested Mr Matthew and recovered documents they described as forged government records, according to the Presidency.

Mr Onanuga also said investigators found 34 bank accounts allegedly linked to Mr Matthew and maintained that no government funds were paid into accounts opened using the alleged forged documents.

Background

The controversy has generated widespread public debate after Mr Matthew denied forging any documents and accused Mr Gbajabiamila of corruption. He has maintained that he would clear his name in court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported details of the criminal charges filed against Mr Matthew, the government’s list of witnesses—including Mr Gbajabiamila—and police findings from the investigation. This newspaper also reported calls by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for an independent investigation into the affair and questions surrounding budgetary allocations linked to the disputed agency.