Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated 3 April and addressed to stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Buhari said he would seek to represent the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

“After wide consultations, I wish to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives… as my contribution to ensure good and qualitative leadership,” he wrote.

He added that his ambition is to promote infrastructure and human capital development in the constituency.

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The declaration was confirmed by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late president, who disclosed in a post on X on 6 April that the decision followed consultations with “party leaders, community elders and other influential figures.”

Mr Buhari’s move marks his first known entry into partisan politics, having maintained a relatively low public profile during his father’s lifetime.

Earlier endorsement

Days before his declaration, some APC stakeholders in Sandamu Local Government Area announced their support for his candidacy during a meeting held at the council secretariat.

The council chairman, Usman Na-Lado, who addressed participants at the meeting, said the endorsement was a “collective resolution” by stakeholders.

He said Mr Buhari was considered suitable based on “his perceived capacity and acceptance among party stakeholders.”

Mr Na-Lado also said the meeting reaffirmed support for Bola Tinubu and Dikko Radda as the APC’s candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

Disagreement among stakeholders

However, divisions have begun to emerge within the party over the endorsement.

Daily Trust reported that some APC stakeholders from across the Daura emirate rejected what they described as attempts to impose candidates on the area.

According to the newspaper, stakeholders from multiple local government areas said the move did not reflect a broad consensus and warned against undermining internal party democracy.

Speaking at the meeting, Usman El-Marzuk was quoted as saying that claims that Governor Dikko Radda had approved any candidate were false.

“There is nowhere the governor has said that any candidate should be imposed,” he said.

He added that the party’s constitution provides for either consensus or open contest.

Outlook

The Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency is traditionally considered an APC stronghold, based on past election results.

Mr Buhari’s declaration is expected to shape the dynamics within the party ahead of its primaries, although details of his campaign structure and policy agenda have not been made public.