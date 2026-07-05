The police in Cross River State have commenced an investigation into the killing of a farmer and the shooting of another during an attack on farmland in Erei Community, Biase Local Government Area of the state.

The police command in the state disclosed this in a statement on Sunday after responding to reports circulating on social media alleging that armed men attacked farmers from Orugbam Community.

Police spokesperson, Eitokpah Akata, an assistant superintendent of police, said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 3:00 p.m.

According to the police, two farmers, Nkeruwem Ikoh and Ukam Okpan, both from Orugbam Community in Erei, were allegedly attacked by unidentified gunmen while working on their farmlands near Egbor Community.

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The victims were rushed back to the village for treatment.

However, Mr Ikoh later died from his injuries, while Mr Okpan is receiving treatment.

The police said the body has been deposited at Uwana Mortuary in neighbouring Ebonyi State.

“The Cross River State Police Command assures members of the public that a thorough investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify those responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice,” Mr Akata said.

The command urged residents of Orugbam, Egbor and neighbouring communities to remain calm and avoid reprisals that could worsen tensions.

“The Command further appeals to residents of Orugbam, Egbor, and neighbouring communities to cooperate with the Police by providing credible information that may assist the ongoing investigation.”

The police said further information would be released as the investigation progresses.

Social media claim

The police statement followed a Facebook post by Philip Obin, who alleged that armed men from Egbor Community, alongside collaborators, invaded farmland belonging to Orugbam Community.

In the post, Mr Obin claimed that one person was killed and several others sustained gunshot injuries during what he described as an unprovoked attack.

He also alleged that government authorities had taken “little or no visible action” following the incident.

The police, however, are yet to identify the attackers or confirm the allegations against any community. Instead, the command said unidentified gunmen were responsible and that investigations were ongoing.

The latest incident has heightened concerns over recurring communal tensions and violent attacks affecting farming communities in parts of Cross River, where disputes over land and boundaries occasionally turned deadly.

The police urged anyone with useful information about the attack to assist investigators to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Background

The latest attack adds to a series of violent incidents in Cross River in recent months.

In March, women in Nwang-Ekpugrinya Community in Ogoja Local Government Area protested the killing of 26-year-old Lucy Morshie, who police said was allegedly murdered by her lover at a farm.

The protest turned tense as some demonstrators demanded the suspect be handed over to them before police intervened and moved him into protective custody pending investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how a mob brutally assaulted a 50-year-old woman during a church crusade in Onyadama Community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River after she was accused of witchcraft.

Several weeks later, no suspect has been arrested over the incident, raising concerns among residents and rights advocates over accountability for violent crimes in the state.

Saturday’s killing of a farmer in Biase has renewed concerns about violence in rural communities in Cross River.