The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the assault on one of its members at Delta State University Teaching Hospital, warning that continued attacks on health workers could trigger wider industrial action.

The association, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, described the incident as barbaric and a direct threat to the safety of healthcare professionals.

It also expressed support for the ongoing strike by resident doctors at the hospital, insisting that the action would continue until their demands are met.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during a protest by members of the host community, who barricaded the hospital gate over grievances related to staff employment.

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Amid the unrest, the victim, Adja Harrison, was said to be attempting to calm tensions and facilitate passage for a motorcyclist when he was attacked.

According to NARD, the assailant struck the doctor forcefully, injuring his eardrum. He was later rescued by bystanders who intervened and moved him to safety.

Growing pattern

The latest incident adds to a growing pattern of attacks on healthcare workers across Nigeria.

In previous reporting, PREMIUM TIMES documented a similar case in March, where resident doctors in Nigeria’s South-east condemned the assault of a colleague at a teaching hospital in Anambra State and warned that failure to address such incidents could trigger coordinated regional action.

In that case, the doctors described the attack as a “grave violation” of the safety and dignity of healthcare professionals and demanded stronger security measures across health facilities.

‘Unacceptable attack’

NARD said the Delta incident represents the urgent need to protect healthcare workers.

“No doctor should be subjected to such violence under any circumstances,” the association said, calling for an immediate investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

The association backed resolutions by the hospital’s resident doctors, outlining conditions for ending the strike.

These include a formal apology from the host community, improved security within the hospital, guarantees against a recurrence, and full medical care and compensation for the injured doctor.

Warning to authorities

While acknowledging efforts by the Delta State government to improve healthcare delivery, NARD warned that unsafe working conditions are undermining progress in the sector.

It urged the state government, security agencies, and community leaders to act swiftly to ensure justice and protect healthcare workers.

Failure to address the situation, it added, could lead to an escalation of industrial action beyond the state.