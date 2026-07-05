The Lagos State Government has accused some social media influencers and bloggers of circulating misleading images of flooding from other locations and falsely presenting them as scenes from Lagos.

The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the allegation in a post on X on Sunday, stating that the practice aimed to promote what he described as a “destructive narrative” about flooding in the state.

Mr Wahab stated that the government had observed a trend in which flood images from other Nigerian states and countries were shared online and falsely attributed to Lagos.

“We have watched with concern as some individuals have chosen to politicise the issue of flooding in Lagos by circulating misleading visuals from other states and countries that have experienced severe flooding, all in an attempt to advance a destructive narrative,” he said.

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The commissioner explained that the government continuously monitors reports of flooding and other environmental concerns and responds to complaints received through various channels.

He, however, expressed concern that some bloggers and social media influencers deliberately shared false or misleading information to generate online engagement.

“However, it is deeply concerning that some bloggers and social media influencers deliberately disseminate false or misleading information solely to generate clicks and engagement, with little regard for the genuine concerns of residents and property owners whose cases deserve urgent attention and intervention,” he noted.

Mr Wahab urged residents, bloggers and other stakeholders to verify information before publishing or sharing it, stressing that accurate information is essential for addressing environmental challenges effectively.

“Accurate information is essential to addressing challenges effectively and developing lasting solutions,” he said.

While acknowledging citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression, the commissioner stated that the right should be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

“We therefore urge everyone to exercise restraint, verify information before sharing it, and conduct public discourse with responsibility, civility, and respect for the collective interest of Lagos and its residents,” he added.

Mr Wahab also singled out an X user identified as @Hhonor_, also known as Nedu, accusing the user of sharing a photograph of flooding in Accra, Ghana, and presenting it as an incident in Lagos.

Addressing the user, the commissioner wrote, “Using your handle to spread misinformation by sharing a photograph of the Accra flood and presenting it as an incident in Lagos is both disingenuous and misleading.

“We encourage you to verify information before sharing it, as the dissemination of falsehoods only misleads the public and undermines genuine efforts to address real issues.”

The commissioner’s latest comments come days after heavy rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of Lagos, disrupting traffic, inundating homes and businesses, and prompting criticism of the state government’s flood management efforts.

In response to the earlier backlash, Mr Wahab described the incident as flash flooding caused by prolonged rainfall and maintained that officials were monitoring affected areas.

He also alleged that some social media users were exploiting the situation by sharing misleading or manipulated flood images and videos to misrepresent conditions in the state.