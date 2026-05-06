Halima Zakari, an aspirant for the Jigawa Southwest senatorial seat, has formally accepted the All Progressives Congress (APC) “unity list,” which adopted her opponent, Sani Garba.

Mrs Zakari, in a statement released via her official Facebook page, reaffirmed her loyalty to the party’s leadership, President Bola Tinubu, and Governor Umar Namadi.

She said she would not challenge the party’s decision through legal or political channels.

Mrs Zakari stated that the party’s cohesion takes precedence over individual aspirations. She congratulated the successful candidates, describing the selection process as a testament to the party’s internal strength.

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“I, Dr Halima Sulaiman Zakari, a proud aspirant for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District, extend my heartfelt congratulations to all those who have emerged through the unity list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State. This outcome reflects the strength of our collective resolve and the enduring spirit of unity within our great party.”

“I sincerely acknowledge and appreciate the leadership and guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as well as my father and mentor, Governor Umar A. Namadi, whose unwavering support continues to inspire my political journey and commitment to service.”

Despite the conclusion of her current bid, Mrs Zakari signalled that her political journey is far from over. She described the moment not as a setback, but as a catalyst for “renewed determination” to serve her constituents and the nation.

“As a woman driven by hope, capacity, and an unyielding desire to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of our nation, I reaffirm my dedication to building a greater Nigeria. This moment calls not for retreat but for renewed determination. I will intensify my efforts, remain steadfast in my convictions, and continue to work tirelessly for the success of the APC and the betterment of our people,” she stated.

Addressing her supporters across the seven local government areas of the Jigawa Southwest District, she thanked them for their steadfastness and urged them to remain focused on the party’s broader goals.

“I extend my profound gratitude to my supporters across all seven local government areas (LGAs) of the Jigawa Central Zone. Your loyalty, encouragement, and belief in this movement have been a constant source of strength and motivation. Together, we have built a vision anchored on progress, inclusivity, and shared prosperity.”

Mrs Zakari urged all members to set aside grievances to ensure a formidable front for the APC.

“Now is the time for unity, consistency, and collective purpose. We must come together as one formidable team under the banner of the APC, setting aside differences and focusing on the greater good of our state and nation. Let it be known that my loyalty to Mr President, my Governor, and our great party, the APC, remains unshakable and resolute. I stand committed today, tomorrow, and always. Together, we rise. Together, we build. Together, we win”, Mrs Zakari wrote.

Unity list

The APC has fielded Mr Garba, who is expected to challenge the incumbent senator, Mustapha Khabib of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party cleared Babangida Hussaini of the Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District and Ahmed Mallammadori of the Jigawa Northeast District to seek re-election to the Senate.

In addition to the senatorial slots, the unity list confirmed the adoption of candidates for all 11 federal constituencies in the state.

However, four sitting members of the House of Representatives have lost their bids for re-election on the APC platform. The affected lawmakers include Usman Ibrahim, representing the Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency, and Sa’idu Yusif of the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency.

The others are Sa’adu Wada of the Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency, and Muhammad Muktar of the Kazaure/Gwiwa/Roni Federal Constituency.