The Labour Party (LP) has fixed its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for N50 million.

It also pegged those of the governorship at N25 million, senatorial N10 million, House of Representatives N5 million, and House of Assembly N3 million.

This is contained in a statement by the LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, on Sunday.

Mr Asogwa also released the party’s primary election timetable and schedule of activities with the House of Assembly and governorship primaries holding on 27 May and National Assembly and Presidential primaries fixed for 29 May.

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He said the release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections is “in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Conduct of 2027 Elections.”

Mr Asogwa also said the party’s only governor, Alex Otti of Abia State, will not pay for the forms because the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will present them free of charge to him.

He stated that “female, People Living with Disabilities and youth (25-30 years) aspirants shall only be required to pay for the Expression of Interest Forms for all categories of positions.”

Read the full statement below.

*PRESS RELEASE FROM THE LABOUR PARTY*

*LABOUR PARTY RELEASES PRIMARY ELECTION TIMETABLE, SCHEDULES AND FEES FOR 2027 ELECTION PRIMARIES*

In accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Conduct of 2027 Elections, the Labour Party hereby releases its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of its 2026 primary elections.

The below is the timetable and schedule of activities for the party primaries:

1. Sale of Nomination Forms: Sale of nomination forms for all elective offices shall commence on Wednesday, 6th May, 2026 and end on Monday, 16th May, 2026

2. Submission of Completed Forms: Begins on Tuesday, 17th May and ends on Wednesday, 18th May, 2026.

3. Screening of Aspirants:

a. House of Assembly and Governorship – 20th May, 2026.

b. National Assembly and Presidential – 22nd May, 2026

c. Publication of Screening Results: 23rd May 2026.

4. Appeals/Petitions:

a. House of Assembly and Governorship – 24th May, 2026.

b. National Assembly and Presidential – 25th May, 2026

c. Publication of Final List of Cleared Aspirants – 26th May, 2026.

5. Party Primaries:

a. House of Assembly and Governorship – 27th May 2026

b. National Assembly and Presidential – 29th May 2026

Structured Fees for Nomination Forms:

1. House of Assembly:

Expression of Interest Form: ₦1,000,000

Nomination Form: ₦2,000,000

Total: ₦3,000,000

2. House of Representatives:

Expression of Interest Form: ₦1,500,000

Nomination Form: ₦3,500,000

Total: ₦5,000,000

3. Senate:

Expression of Interest Form: ₦2,500,000

Nomination Form: ₦7,500,000

Total: ₦10,000,000

5. Gubernatorial:

Expression of Interest Form: ₦5,000,000

Nomination Form: ₦20,000,000

Total: ₦25,000,000

(Please note that HE Alex Otti shall be presented the form for free by the NWC)

6. Presidential:

Expression of Interest Form: ₦10,000,000

Nomination Form: ₦40,000,000

Total: ₦50,000,000

*Please Note* : In line with the Labour Party Motto, which is Equal Opportunity and Social Justice, the party has also approved some concessions for the following categories of people:

Female, People Living with Disabilities and Youth (25-30 years) aspirants shall only be required to pay for the Expression of Interest Forms for all categories of positions.

*Finally, the Labour Party urges all prospective aspirants for the 2027 elections who are yet to register with the Party to take advantage of the ongoing membership e-registration and register before the midnight of Monday, 4th May, 2026. Registration remains open from Sunday, 3rd May 2026 to midnight on Monday, 4th May 2026, ahead of the compilation and submission of the party’s membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026.*

Signed:

Ken Eluma Asogwa

National Publicity Secretary

3rd May 2026