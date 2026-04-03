The Labour Party has fixed new dates for its national convention and congresses across the country.

The party said it would hold the national convention on 28 April, state congresses on 25 April, Local Government Area and Ward congresses on 24 April and 23 April, respectively.

This was contained in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signed by the Interim National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman and released to reporters on Friday in Abuja.

According to Mrs Usman, the letter is to notify the Commission of the approved schedule of activities for the Labour Party 2026 Elective Ward, Local Government Area (LGA), and state congresses, as well as the national Convention.

She said the letter was in pursuant to the provisions of Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended); the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, and Section 223(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The interim national chairman said the section mandated political parties to duly inform the commission of their congresses, conventions, and meetings.

“The Commission may kindly recall that the party, in an earlier correspondence duly acknowledged, notified the Commission of the postponement of its previously scheduled activities to enable broader participation of members, particularly, to allow for the completion of the ongoing digital membership registration process.

“Accordingly, the party has now approved a new timetable for the conduct of its Elective Congresses and National Convention.

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Mrs Usman said the conduct of ward congresses will hold on 23 April, local government congresses on 24 April and state congresses on 25 April 25 respectively, while the national convention has been scheduled for 28 April at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia.

She urged the commission to draw the attention of its state offices to the notice to enable effective and seamless monitoring of the congresses and conventions in line with its constitutional and statutory mandate.

Mr Usman assured of the party’s continued commitment to the democratic development of Nigeria.

(NAN)