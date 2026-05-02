The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports of a leadership vacuum within its ranks following Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment.

The party said that Abdulrahman Mohammed remains the its legitimate national chairman.

The National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the Supreme Court ruling dealt solely with the legality of the Ibadan convention and it did not affect the current National Working Committee (NWC).

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“Let it be clear and unambiguous that the Supreme Court judgement of yesterday only nullified the illegal Ibadan Convention and dismissed the appeal filed by the Turaki-led purported NWC for lacking in merit.

“This remains the sole substance of the judgement, contrary to the false narratives being circulated. The judgement did not uphold any suspension or expulsion of any officer of the party.

“The reason is simple: the issue of suspension or expulsion was never before the Federal High Court, let alone the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court.

“It was neither canvassed at the Federal High Court nor formed part of the questions for determination at any level of adjudication.

“The apex court addressed only the matter before it, which is the validity or otherwise of the so-called Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 Ibadan Convention

“Accordingly, throughout the Supreme Court judgement, there was no mention whatsoever of suspension or expulsion of any party officer,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said that there has never been a vacuum, obstruction, or absence of leadership in PDP that presupposed an interim take over of the administration of the party by any authority.

He noted that the leadership structure of the PDP remained intact, lawful, and fully operational under the National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

“What we are witnessing is a desperate attempt by a rejected group to twist the clear facts contained in the judgement of the Supreme Court in order to mislead the public and seek undeserved sympathy.

“I make it bold to say that the judgement is a public document which can be accessed by anybody to ascertain the content of the said judgement,” Mr Mohammed said.

The party spokesperson also dismissed the claims regarding a takeover by the Board of Trustees (BoT), describing such moves as unconstitutional.

According to Mr Mohammed the PDP Constitution does not grant the BoT the power to assume the functions of the NWC or take over party leadership.

“Most curious is the claim by Sen. Adolphus Wabara, whose tenure as chairman of the Board of Trustees had long expired even before the onset of this crisis.

“The only known legitimate leadership of the party’s BoT is that led by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa,” he said.

Mr Mohammed advised Mr Wabara to retrace his steps from making statements on behalf of the PDP forthwith, saying any such infractions within the party would no longer be tolerated.

He also cautioned the media against reporting the party as factionalised, maintaining that the group led by Kabiru Turaki and Mr Wabara is a rejected group.

“We urge the public and the media to be guided by truth and legality. There are no factions in the PDP,” he said.

(NAN)