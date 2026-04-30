Ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership crisis today (Thursday), the party has assured its members that it will be on the ballot.

The court has scheduled 2 p.m. to deliver judgment in the leadership crisis between former Senate President David Mark and a rival group led by Nafiu Bala, a former national vice chairman of the party.

The party had written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, asking her to intervene in ensuring a timely ruling in the party’s leadership dispute currently before the Supreme Court, arguing that the continuous delay could jeopardise its participation in the 2027 general elections.

According to the INEC timetable, all political parties must have conducted their primary elections by 30 May.

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Mr Mark is contesting a 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal, which directed parties to maintain the status quo, and the electoral commission, INEC’s, suspension of the party leadership’s recognition as a result of the ruling.

He argued that the appellate court acted outside its powers and said the dispute is an internal party matter.

Meanwhile, in another ruling, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday barred INEC from recognising or participating in any congress organised by a disputed caretaker leadership of the ADC.

The judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, also restrained Mr Mark and other party figures from interfering in the functions and tenure of elected state executives.

However, the embattled national chairman expressed optimism that the ruling will be in favour of the party and it would present a candidate for the presidential election next year.

He dismissed concerns over the litigation involving the party and expressed confidence in a favourable outcome.

He also said the ADC legal team has set in motion the process of appealing the judgment and applied for a stay of execution.

According to the party spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, Mr Mark spoke on Wednesday night after receiving a briefing from the party’s legal team on the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“You do not have anything to be afraid of regarding all the litigations before the party. I want to assure you that we shall triumph in all the cases, and we shall be on the ballot for every election,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are more than prepared and ready for these cases, and we shall do everything within the ambit of the law to surmount every situation. In this legal battle, though I am not a lawyer, I will lead from the front, and we shall surely triumph.”