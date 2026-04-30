Ola Aina has praised the outstanding form of Morgan Gibbs-White, describing the Nottingham Forest captain as a “fantastic player” following his remarkable run of performances in 2026.

Gibbs-White has emerged as one of the most influential players in the Premier League this calendar year, producing elite numbers and driving Forest’s push both domestically and in Europe.

Since the start of 2026, the England international has delivered ten goals and two assists in just 15 appearances, form that places him statistically among the most in-form players in the league.

His influence has extended beyond domestic competition.

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On the European stage, Gibbs-White has stepped up in decisive moments, scoring in high-pressure knockout fixtures in the UEFA Europa League against Fenerbahçe and FC Porto, goals that have underlined his growing importance to Forest’s continental ambitions.

Aina: “He’s taken a massive step”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Forest’s Europa League semi-final clash with Aston Villa, Aina reflected on Gibbs-White’s development since their early days together at the City Ground.

“Definitely he’s taken a step, a massive step actually, because you see what he’s producing on the football pitch,” Aina said.

“It’s amazing to see and obviously it’s good for himself, the team, so everyone’s obviously proud of him. He has just been doing everything right really.”

Beyond his on-field output, Aina highlighted the midfielder’s consistency in character.

“Off the pitch Morgan is still the same Morgan, very friendly, very outgoing, very outspoken.”

“The real deal” among elite company

Aina, who has previously played alongside top-level talent during his time at Chelsea FC, was also asked to place Gibbs-White’s level in context.

His response was measured, but clear.

“Morgan has the potential to obviously be a very top player. I wouldn’t say anything because I don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on him, but he is the real deal.”

“And I enjoy playing with him. I know the fans enjoy watching him, and he’s just a fantastic player.”

Forest’s European push

Aina himself has been a consistent presence in Forest’s European campaign, featuring in seven Europa League matches this season and registering an assist in their 2-1 loss to Fenerbahçe.

Now, with a semi-final against Aston Villa on the horizon, Forest’s ambitions remain firmly intact.

At the centre of that push is Gibbs-White, a player whose form is not just lifting performances, but shaping outcomes.

And as Aina’s assessment suggests, his rise is no longer potential.

It is impact.