The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the sale of application documents for its 2026 Direct Entry (DE) exercise to 8 May.

The DE application process is designed for candidates who already possess diplomas or A-level certificates and wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities without sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the move is part of efforts to ensure that no eligible candidate is denied access to tertiary education.

The board said the decision was “part of measures aimed at ensuring that no Direct Entry prospective candidate is denied the opportunity to access tertiary education in the country”.

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JAMB stated that the new deadline replaces the earlier closing date, 25 April, giving prospective applicants additional time to complete their registration.

Additional registration centres

To further ease the registration process, the board also approved five additional centres in areas experiencing high demand.

The newly approved centres include Centre for Open and Distance Learning (CODL), Mini Campus, University of Ilorin, Kwara State; Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State; Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State; Usman E-Learning Centre, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State; and Human Development Initiatives (Grace House), Iwaya, Lagos State.

JAMB noted that the Lagos centre will commence operations on Thursday, 30 April.

The board had previously emphasised that DE registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC) nationwide, discouraging applicants from using unauthorised agents.

“Prospective candidates are once again reminded that the board’s offices nationwide remain open for the ongoing 2026 Direct Entry registration,” the board said.

It urged candidates to take advantage of the extension and complete their applications before the new deadline.