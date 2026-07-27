The leadership crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly deepened on Monday as lawmakers declared that plenary sessions would remain suspended until Speaker Olamide Oladiji resigns over allegations surrounding the handling of N44 million released by the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The decision effectively stalls legislative activities in the House, after 21 of the 26 lawmakers have reportedly signed a vote seeking Mr Oladiji’s removal over allegations of financial mismanagement linked to the funds. The lawmakers said no plenary will hold until Speaker Olamide Oladiji resigns over allegations surrounding ₦44 million released by OSOPADEC.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Assembly’s spokesperson, Olatunji Ifabiyi, said members had unanimously resolved not to reconvene unless a new speaker emerged.

“We have resolved not to hold a plenary until there is a change of Speaker,” Mr Ifabiyi said.

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He said lawmakers are demanding Mr Oladiji’s resignation, warning that impeachment proceedings would commence if he refused to step aside.

“For now, there is no development except that Mr Speaker should just give way and allow another person to preside over the Ondo State House of Assembly,” he stated. Should the speaker fail to resign, Mr Iabiyi said, he will be removed. “We will do the needful,” he added.

The crisis followed allegations that the speaker failed to carry lawmakers along in the disbursement of N44 million reportedly released by OSOPADEC for the reordering of the commission’s 2026 budget.

The controversy has fuelled growing discontent within the Assembly and culminated in the impeachment notice reportedly signed by a majority of lawmakers.

Amid the standoff, conflicting accounts emerged over efforts to resolve the crisis. A principal officer of the Assembly, who reportedly spoke anonymously, said the state executive convened a peace meeting on Sunday involving aggrieved lawmakers and Assembly leaders.

According to the lawmaker, the parties agreed not to disclose details of the meeting but insisted the dispute had been resolved internally.

However, Mr Ifabiyi said he was unaware of any such meeting and maintained that lawmakers had not shifted their position.

He also confirmed that allegations of an assassination attempt on one of the lawmakers had been reported to security agencies for investigation.

The latest development marks one of the most tense leadership crises in the Ondo Assembly in recent years, with legislative business now suspended pending the resolution of the dispute.

Similar trend in Ogun Assembly

The Ondo crisis comes days after the Ogun State House of Assembly revisited one of its most controversial decisions by clearing former Speaker Olakunle Oluomo of allegations of embezzlement that formed the basis of his removal nearly three years ago.

In a dramatic reversal, Ogun lawmakers said investigations found no evidence to support claims that Mr Oluomo diverted public funds. The Assembly subsequently commuted his impeachment to a resignation while maintaining that the leadership change itself remained constitutionally valid.

The development reignited debate over the use of financial misconduct allegations in legislative leadership battles, even as Ondo lawmakers continue to push for the removal of their Speaker over alleged financial impropriety.