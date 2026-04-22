The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it is yet to release the results of underage candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The clarification follows inquiries from parents over candidates whose results show “No Result Yet” on the checking portal.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said the status applies specifically to candidates below the approved age threshold.

“Please be informed that results for underage candidates have not been released. When such candidates attempt to check their results, the system will return the message ‘No Result Yet,” the statement read.

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Policy on underage candidates

JAMB maintains a minimum age requirement of 16 years for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions through the UTME.

“As stipulated by regulation, only candidates who will be at least 16 years old by 30 September 2026 are eligible to register for and sit the UTME,” the board said.

However, the board allows a narrow exception for candidates classified as academically gifted. Under this provision, underage candidates are subjected to a multi-stage evaluation process before their results can be released or considered for admission.

According to JAMB guidelines, such candidates must meet strict benchmarks, including a minimum of 320 score in the UTME, at least 80 per cent in post-UTME administered by the universities, and a minimum of 80 per cent in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Also, candidates in the faculty of science must also have Mathematics among their top-scoring subjects and English Language for candidates in the faculty of arts.

The board added that underage candidates must also undergo a dedicated post-UTME screening even in universities where the general post-UTME process has been suspended, before they can be classified as exceptional.

Is-haq Oloyede, the board registrar, said the measures are intended to protect candidates by ensuring they are psychologically, emotionally, and socially prepared for the exposure and responsibilities of university life.

According to the board’s statement, only candidates who meet the UTME score threshold would proceed to further screening.

“In line with the agreement reached and endorsed by parents of these underage candidates, only those who score 320 and above will be shortlisted and invited to proceed to the next stages of the screening,” it said.

It also noted that results of underage candidates are typically withheld until the evaluation process is completed.

Ongoing release of results

The development comes as JAMB continues to release results for candidates who participated in the ongoing 2026 UTME in phases.

The board had earlier announced the release of results for candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, 16 April, the first day of the exercise, with 632,788 results made available.

It further released additional results from subsequent examination days, including Friday, Saturday and Monday sessions.

The examination, which began on 16 April, is being conducted across multiple days and centres nationwide, with over 2.2 million candidates registered for this year’s exercise.