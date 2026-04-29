The Enugu State Government, under Governor Peter Mbah, generated N130.62 billion in the first three months of 2026. Enugu Air led as the state’s top internally generated revenue source, a review of the state’s First Quarter Budget Performance Report of 2026 has shown.

According to the report, the state received N57.86 billion as its share from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) accounted for N43.96 billion.

The government also carried over N28.79 billion from 2025 as its opening balance, bringing total available funds between January and March to N130.62 billion.

The report further revealed that the state obtained no loans during the period despite a legislative approval authorising borrowing of up to N282.75 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

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Breakdown of spending

Out of the total funds, Enugu State disbursed N48.9 billion in the first quarter.

The document shows that N12.69 billion was spent on personnel costs, N1.52 billion on overhead, and N3.32 billion on other recurrent expenses. Capital expenditure, covering projects and government programmes, accounted for N31.37 billion.

A breakdown of spending by administrative offices shows the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure as the top spender, drawing N23.93 billion during the quarter.

The Office of the Accountant General followed, spending N5.33 billion, while the Enugu Universal Basic Education Board received N4.55 billion. The Office of the Head of Service and the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency followed with N3.34 billion and N1.79 billion, respectively.

Enugu Air leads revenue generation

On the revenue side, Enugu Air, the state-owned carrier, which began commercial flights with three Embraer aircraft in July 2025, leads revenue generation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Enugu Air is the second state-owned commercial airline in Nigeria, following Akwa Ibom’s unveiling of Ibom Air in 2019

It Enugu Air topped the IGR chart with a remarkable N11.59 billion in earnings.

Other major contributors included personal taxes (N7.31 billion), sale of land and housing (N5.74 billion), court summons fees (N2.66 billion), other taxes (N2.58 billion), and examination fees (N1.99 billion).