The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled Ola-Ola Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT after finding that it contains undeclared milk, an allergen that can trigger serious reactions in sensitive consumers.

The recall, issued on 26 June, was classified as a food recall warning involving an undeclared allergen.

According to the CFIA, the product is being removed from the market because it contains milk but does not list it on the label.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk, which is not declared on the label,” the CFIA said.

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The recalled product is sold in a 1.815kg package with UPC 6 50655 49687 3. The recall applies to all product codes where milk is not declared as an ingredient.

The agency warned that consumers who are allergic to or sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it could cause a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Consumers were advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled product and to either dispose of it safely or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA said the recall was initiated following a consumer complaint.

As of the recall notice, no allergic reactions linked to the product had been reported.

The agency added that it is carrying out a food safety investigation, which could result in additional products being recalled if necessary. It is also verifying that the affected product is being removed from retail shelves.

Background

Milk is one of Canada’s priority food allergens and must be clearly declared on food labels under the country’s food safety regulations. Undeclared allergens are among the leading reasons for food recalls in Canada because they pose significant health risks to individuals with food allergies.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency regularly issues recalls to protect consumers and monitors the effectiveness of product removals from the marketplace.