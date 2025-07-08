The Enugu State Government has unveiled Enugu Air, a state-owned commercial airline.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation Development, Festus Keyamo, performed the ceremony on Monday at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The ceremony began with the launch of the airline’s maiden flight on Monday.

With the launch, Enugu Air became the second state-owned commercial airline in Nigeria.

The first is Ibom Airline, which was set up in June 2019 and wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, in the South-south region of the country.

‘Triumph of vision’

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described the launch of the Enugu Air as “a triumph of vision.”

Mr Mbah said that Enugu Air would change the economic fortunes of the state positively.

“We are starting off with three Embraer aircraft – efficient elegant birds made for our terrain. Our routes begin with a powerful golden triangle: Enugu to Abuja to Lagos,” he said.

The governor explained that the airline would expand beyond the present routes to various other Nigerian cities and beyond.

“From there, we stretch our wings to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and across various other cities.

“But we are not stopping there. In the next phase, we will fly beyond Nigeria, into other African countries, China, Europe, UK, US, and other global business hubs,” he stated.

Mr Mbah said Enugu Air was established to create jobs and career paths for young people, a faster and more reliable access to markets, clients, and capital by business people.

He added that it would also serve as a ready gateway to collaboration and an opportunity for investors interested in Enugu.

‘He was relentless’

In his speech during the inauguration, Mr Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, hailed Mr Mbah for his persistence in ensuring the airline was established.

“Governor Peter Mbah was the first governor that visited me immediately I was sworn in as a minister. I said this man will not even allow me to settle down first. The governor was relentless, persistent and pushing to the extent that I asked, ‘This private sector experience you are bringing into Enugu, do you want Enugu to explode?’

“It was incredible. He was not even waiting for us to come to him. Dr. Peter Mbah was coming to Abuja almost every week to press the button to make sure that a couple of things happen and this (launch of Enugu Air) is just one of them,” he said.

The minister praised the governor, saying he is among the best-performing governors in Nigeria.

“Beyond party lines, we should not be afraid to say it. You have a progressive spirit and you have done well for Enugu State. You are one of the best performing governors,” he said of Mr Mbah.

He also lauded Enugu’s choice of XEjet as partner and operator of the new airline, describing them as “highly competent and 100 per cent Nigeria-owned keyplayer in the nation’s and Africa’s aviation industry.”

“XEJet is not only supporting Enugu Air, it is running the Sierra Leonean National Airline. That is what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about,” he stated.

