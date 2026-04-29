Infinix has officially launched the NOTE 60 Ultra in Nigeria, reinforcing its strategic push into the premium smartphone segment through a series of high-impact partnerships spanning design, technology, and retail.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, media, and consumers to experience the device firsthand, highlighting the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class innovation tailored to the Nigerian market.

Providing a unique perspective on the device’s design, Crank, Head of Auto at 234 Drive, highlighted the supercar-inspired elements that define the NOTE 60 Ultra. Drawing parallels between high-performance automobiles and the smartphone, he pointed to the sleek unibody structure, aerodynamic finish, and precision detailing as key features that echo the craftsmanship of luxury vehicles.

He noted that the collaboration behind the device reflects a growing convergence between automotive design principles and consumer technology, resulting in a product that is as much about aesthetics and emotion as it is about performance.

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Retail partners also played a central role at the event, with the CEOs SLOT Systems and Harmony Stores present to show their support for the launch. In their remarks, they spoke about the increasing demand within the Nigerian market for devices that combine power, durability, and premium design.

They expressed strong confidence in the NOTE 60 Ultra’s market potential, citing its standout features including the Satellite Call and Messaging capability, 200MP camera with Samsung imaging system, 7000 mAh battery, and overall build quality as key factors that will resonate with consumers. They also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the product is readily available across their retail channels, making it easier for customers nationwide to access the device.

Adding to the strategic outlook, Yefui Nui, Marketing Manager at Infinix Nigeria, spoke extensively about the brand’s expansion plans and long-term vision. She emphasized that the launch of the NOTE 60 Ultra represents more than just a product introduction; it signals a deliberate move to strengthen Infinix’spresence in the premium category while continuing to innovate across all segments.

She highlighted ongoing investments in partnerships, product development, and customer engagement, all aimed at reinforcing Infinix’s position as a forward-thinking brand that understands and evolves with its audience. Shefurther reiterated the company’s commitment to Nigeria as a key growth market, underscoring efforts to continuously deliver products that meet the aspirations of modern consumers.

Following this, Oluwayemisi Ode, PR Manager at InfinixNigeria, addressed the brand’s pricing strategy, emphasizing a careful balance between premium innovation and accessibility. She noted that while the NOTE 60 Ultra introduces flagship-level features and design, it has been thoughtfully priced to remain competitive and attainable for Nigerian consumers.

According to her, this approach reflects Infinix’s long-standing commitment to democratizing advanced technology, ensuring that more users can access cutting-edge experiences without compromising on quality or performance.

The event also attracted a vibrant mix of cultural and tech influencers, adding to the excitement around the launch. Notable personalities such as Shine Rosman, Elozonam, Saga, and Neo Akpofure were in attendance, alongside respected tech expert Izzi Boye. Their presence underscored the growing intersection between technology, lifestyle, and entertainment, reflecting the NOTE 60 Ultra’s positioning as a device designed for today’s dynamic and style-conscious users.

Originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2026, the NOTE 60 Ultra brings together a powerful combination of innovation and performance. From its 200MP imaging system and advanced zoom capabilities to satellite connectivity, fast-charging technology, and a long-lasting battery, the device is engineered to deliver a comprehensive flagship experience.

With the NOTE 60 Ultra now available at the Infinix Flagship Store in Abuja, and across SLOT, Pointek, Harmony Stores, 3CHUB, Royalline nationwide, Infinix is setting a new tone for its brand in Nigeria one that confidently bridges accessibility with premium aspiration, while continuing to push the boundaries of what consumers can expect from a smartphone.