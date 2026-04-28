The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has shut down the campus and directed students to proceed on a three-week mid-semester break following a protest over a controversial transportation system.

The decision, approved by the university’s Senate, takes immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the institution’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju.

Students of the university on Tuesday staged a protest at the university’s main gate, demanding intervention in transportation challenges, which, they said, have disrupted academic and social activities on campus.

However, Mr Olarewaju said the protest later degenerated, with students blocking major access roads.

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“Despite efforts to engage and appeal for calm, the situation has continued to pose concerns for the safety and well-being of members of the university community and the public,” the statement said.

He said that, consequently, and in the interest of restoring order, ensuring safety, and creating an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue, the Senate directed the university management to ask all students to proceed on a three-week mid-semester break with immediate effect and vacate their halls of residence.

OAU’s transport crisis

The transport crisis began after the introduction of a new system powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and tricycles, donated to the institution by the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

While intended to improve mobility, students said the rollout led to longer queues and increased transport costs.

Last week, they embarked on a 72-hour lecture boycott to protest the situation. But the problem persisted, leading to Tuesday’s protest.