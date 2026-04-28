A prosecution witness has told the FCT High Court in Abuja that there is no evidence of phone call records to back his claims about the disbursement of some funds alleged to be part of N27 billion over which former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, and his co-defendant, Bello Yero, are facing trial.

Prince Onwuzunike, the second prosecution witness, said this on Tuesday during cross-examination by Mr Yero’s lawyer.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Messrs Ishaku and Yero on charges of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and fraudulent conversion of N27 billion belonging to Taraba State.

Mr Yero was the Permanent Secretary, Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during Mr Ishaku’s reign as governor between 2015 and 2023.

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According to the EFCC, the duo diverted the money from the contingency funds belonging to the state’s Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and certain local governments in the states for their private use.

They denied the allegations.

‘No evidence to prove disbursement’

Hearing continued in the case on Tuesday, with the defence lawyer representing Mr Yero, Samuel Fagade, cross-examining Mr Onwuzunike, the prosecution witness.

The defence lawyer, Samuel Fagade’s line of questioning sought to discredit Mr Onwuzunike’s claim that he disbursed cash on behalf of Mr Yero.

Mr Fagade asked Mr Onwuzunike if there was supporting material like call logs, history, or a directory to evidence his communication with Mr Yero. The witness simply replied, “No.”

On 11 February, Mr Onwuzunike testified that he disbursed funds on Mr Yero’s directives.

But on Tuesday, he said he could not remember if he gave any money to Mr Yero. However, he said he received the money from P3 Cornerstone (a company) and Taiwo Jones.

While confirming that P3 Cornerstone was different from Mr Yero, the witness said he could not tell if Mr Yero was a director or shareholder of the company.

The lawyer asked if the money he received from Mr Jones was used to buy properties, including cars and houses, for Mr Yero. In response, the witness said, “No.”

He said no documents were presented to prove that the cash he disbursed on behalf of Mr Yero was given to him.

Mr Fagade reminded the witness of his previous testimony that he handed money to Lawal Damilare at the Taraba State Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Fielding more questions, the witness confirmed that Mr Yero was not living in the Government House and that he did not report the large sums of money he claimed he received on behalf of Mr Yero to authorities.

On Mr Fagade’s direction, the witness read a portion of his statement he wrote in EFCC custody disclosing a summary of payments made into his account for his business and a loan of N75 million from one Perpetual.

“My boss (Mr Yero) asked me to collect the money, then when the money comes, he will ask me to pay her back,” the witness said.

When Mr Fagade asked if Mr Yero authorised him to use money transferred to him for personal business, he responded, “He used to patronise me. It is what he instructed me to do that I did.”

Another witness testifies

The EFCC presented the third prosecution witness, Taiwo Jones – a civil servant and assistant cashier with the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Onwuzunike mentioned Mr Jones’ name in his testimony as one of those from whom he received money on behalf of Mr Yero.

Mr Jones said his roles included preparation of payment vouchers, staff payroll cards, and assisting the Cashier (John Columba, a name previously mentioned in other testimonies) in cashing and disbursing funds to emirs, chiefs and Ados.

Similarly, he helped in the disbursement of cash to flood victims during a flood disaster.

Mr Jones said the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, is responsible for 16 local governments.

He was also responsible for payment of teachers’ salaries and purchase of cars, medical treatments, salaries and allowances of Emirs and Chiefs.

The procedure for such payments includes the preparation of payment vouchers via electronic means, which “will be confirmed and signed by the Director of Finance, Babagida Hassan and Permanent Secretary, Mr Yero.”

Other payments for security and allowances were made by cheques, the witness said.

He said Mr Yero gave instructions for payments.

He said he participated in various payments. As an example, the witness said, he gave money to the “Algon Chairperson, Mr Agya, who represented all the LG chairpersons.”

He said he withdrew the money from a 2.5 per cent contingency account domiciled in United Bank of Africa (UBA). Messrs Yero and Hassan were signatories to the account, he said.