The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom, in collaboration with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has rescued 14 victims abducted by sea pirates along the Calabar-Oron waterways.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Uyo.

According to her, the rescue operation followed sustained intelligence-driven efforts, strong inter-agency collaboration and intensified pressure on criminal elements operating within the maritime corridor.

“Acting on credible intelligence, joint operatives intensified surveillance and launched targeted operations across identified flashpoints, culminating in the safe rescue of all victims without any loss of life,” Ms John said.

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She added that the rescued victims were undergoing medical evaluation and treatment, as well as debriefing, before being reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, commended the professionalism and synergy displayed by personnel of both agencies.

Mr Azare said the success of the operation underscored the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in tackling complex security challenges.

“Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to track down and apprehend the perpetrators behind the abduction,” he said.

The police assured that all those involved in the crime would be identified and brought to justice.

He urged residents, maritime operators and the general public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

The commissioner also warned criminal elements to desist from illegal activities or face decisive and coordinated action from law enforcement authorities.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected sea pirates abducted 15 passengers, including candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), along the Calabar-Oron waterways on 17 April.

(NAN)