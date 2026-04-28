The City Boy Movement, a group aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid, has announced the suspension of one of its top officials, Halimat Tejuosho, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared her a wanted person.

In a statement on Monday, the group said it suspended Mrs Tejuosho as the South-West Zonal Coordinator of its women’s wing, pending the conclusion of investigations by the anti-graft agency.

“Consequently, and in line with the Movement’s unwavering commitment to integrity, discipline, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, we hereby announce the immediate suspension of Mrs. Tejuosho from her office as South-West Zonal Coordinator, Women Wing, with effect from today, pending the full conclusion and resolution of the matter by the relevant authorities.

“This action has been taken as a necessary administrative measure to protect the image, credibility, and ethical standards of the Movement. It is also intended to ensure that the ongoing process is allowed to proceed without interference, obstruction, or undue influence.

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The group reiterated what it described as a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and criminality, stressing that all its officials are expected to uphold high standards of public conduct.

The development follows an earlier notice by the EFCC declaring Mrs Tejuosho wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.

In the notice, the commission said the 41-year-old, an indigene of Lagos State, was last known to reside at Aso Grove Estate, Maitama Extension, Abuja.

The EFCC declared Mrs Tejuosho, a businesswoman and Abuja society woman, wanted on Monday.

The commission called on members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide or report to the nearest security agency.

Allegations have swirled around Mrs Tejuosho for years, culminating in her interrogation by the EFCC in 2025.

Her accusers have included a business partner who alleged that she lived extravagantly by criminally misappropriating money meant for executing a joint contract on herself and her cronies.

In 2023, she denied fleeing abroad to evade a suit instituted against her by the former business partner. She also denied the allegations.

In June 2025, The Nation reported that she was interrogated by the EFCC over her alleged involvement in an appointment and contract scam.

The founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited reportedly quizzed over allegations of obtaining funds in exchange for promises of non-existent federal appointments and lucrative government contracts.

A victim accused her of using an elaborate scheme involving forged documents and fake appointment letters to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

She has also evolved into a political figure over time.

In 2024, some groups appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint her as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to replace Betta Edu at the time.