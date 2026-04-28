Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, have signalled support for the return of several federal and state lawmakers in 2027, following a high-level political meeting.

The development has already stirred controversy within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over exclusions and demands for zoning.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo on Sunday, brought together top political figures, including the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Akon Eyakenyi, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, as well as members of the National Assembly, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, and other party stakeholders.

Although details of the deliberations were not officially disclosed, multiple images released after the meeting by aides to Messrs Akpabio and Eno provided insight into the emerging political direction, particularly regarding who may fly the APC flag as candidates in the 2027 elections.

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Etteh and the deputy speaker were absent

Analysis of the photographs shows that among Akwa Ibom’s three senators and 10 House of Representatives members who are members of the APC, the lawmaker representing Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, Okpolupm Etteh, was conspicuously absent.

Similarly, only 21 out of 24 APC members of the state assembly appeared in the group photograph.

Notably missing were the Deputy Speaker, Kufreabasi Edidem (Itu State Constituency), Mfon Idung (Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency), and Effiong Johnson (Mbo State Constituency) all of whom are serving second terms.

The exclusions have fuelled speculation that zoning arrangements and internal agreements may have influenced decisions on who returns to the legislature in 2027.

Two other lawmakers, Uduak Ekpo-Ufot (Etinan State Constituency) and Johny Sunday (Onna State Constituency) were also absent. Both lawmakers remain in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as they did not defect with the governor to the APC.

‘I will honour my agreements’ — Eno

Mr Eno had earlier in a video posted in March hinted at his plans to honour prior political agreements he had with the lawmakers before their defection to the APC with him, warning aspirants against expecting intervention after purchasing nomination forms to contest against these incumbents.

“As we begin to plan to go into the primaries, be sure you know what you are doing,” the governor said. “Don’t come and tell me I bought form and should be settled. You are the one who chose to buy the form. Settle yourself.

“I think we should understand the temperature. Do not come and look at my face. You are on your own. Don’t come and be aggrieved. Test yourself because we know the agreement we had, and me, I will keep to those agreements.

“I don’t know how to lie to people. We know what we had. We will keep to those agreements. You don’t change what is not broken.

“When you say this person has gone, it is the turn of another, things have changed. Please, understand the terrain before you step in. It is common sense.”

Mr Eno added that continuity was a guiding principle even within the APC.

“Even us in the APC, they say allow positions to remain the way they were. Even the convention that we are about going to, they say positions will not be changed. You that want to change positions, are you not in this party?”

However, at a public event last week, the governor appeared to soften that stance, endorsing direct primaries as a test of popularity.

“Now, direct primaries is good. No fight and quarrel,” Mr Eno said as captured a video.

“If you say you have an aspiration, everyone will come out and stand at your back. When you see no one is at your back, you will know your actual destination.

“When you keep doing good and reaching out to people, God will touch their hearts and they will send you to represent them. No one will impose anyone on anyone. Let us go to direct primaries and test our popularity.”

Akpabio’s interest, zoning disputes

Party and government sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Etteh’s omission stems from the political interest of Mr Akpabio, who is said to be backing Eunice Thomas for the federal constituency seat.

Mrs Thomas, a former commissioner under Mr Akpabio’s administration and a recent appointee to the Federal Character Commission, is consulting widely and enjoys support from key stakeholders in Ibeno Local Government Area where Mr Etteh hails from.

Mrs Thomas reportedly has the backing of some top leaders of Ekid Peoples Union who recently withdrew their support for Mr Etteh.

Mrs Thomas’ political trajectory included serving as commissioner for education and later women affairs, as well as a stint as Non-Executive Director at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, following her appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Although the presidency directed political appointees seeking elective office to resign by 31 March 2026, PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm whether Mrs Thomas has stepped down from her current role.

Third term in the zoning mix

Meanwhile, zoning disputes are intensifying across constituencies, particularly over attempts by some lawmakers to secure third terms, which critics say could thwart longstanding power-sharing arrangements.

At the federal level, Unyime Idem of Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency and Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo of Ini/Ikono Federal Constituency, with Messrs Akpabio and Eno’s endorsement, will be seeking a third term.

Stakeholders from Oruk Anam have insisted it is their turn to produce the House of Representatives member, especially after Mr Idem has served for two terms.

People from Ini Local Government Area are also making the same demand because Mr Ukpong-Udo is currently serving his second term.

At the state level, Iboro Otong, the speaker of the state assembly, Otobong Bob, member representing the governor’s constituency (Nsit Ubuim), and Asuquo Nana of Ikono State Constituency, will be seeking a third term.

The Speaker, who months ago boasted that the 2027 elections had already been decided and that he held the tickets of all the state assembly members in his pocket, is facing stiff opposition in his constituency based on zoning arrangements.

Federal House of Representatives member, Clement Jimbo, who hails from the same constituency as the Speaker openly opposed the third term bid of Mr Otong and said he will not back down even if it costs him his second term.

Mr Akpabio’s legislative aide is campaigning for the seat.

Lawmakers hail endorsements

Despite the emerging tensions, some lawmakers who have secured backing for re-election have publicly expressed gratitude on social media.

Mark Esset, who represents Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency, praised the governor and the Senate president for what he described as “stabilising leadership”.

“Your Excellency’s wise counsel, stabilising influence, and unwavering commitment to continuity, unity, and progressive politics were instrumental in galvanising stakeholders toward this broad-based consensus,” he wrote.

Similarly, Ime Okon, who represents Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, said, “The Lord shall fight for you and ye shall hold your peace! To God be the glory! Thank you HE the Senate President, thank you HE our dear Governor. Our party APC—we are indeed grateful.”

Member representing Ini State Constituency, Lawrence Udoide, wrote simply: “To God alone be the glory. Thank you my Senate President. Thank you my Governor.”

Silence from Etteh

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach Mr Etteh for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages.

The Director General of his campaign organisation, Kingsley Mbere, did not respond to calls from our reporter.

However, a source within the Etteh group alleged that the lawmaker was not invited to the meeting.

The source questioned why Mr Etteh appeared to have been singled out despite prior assurances that all lawmakers would be supported to return in 2027 if they defected to the APC.