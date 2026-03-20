The member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo, has declared he will not support a third-term bid by the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Jimbo made his position known on Thursday at his residence in Uyo while receiving Tony Udonsa, an aspirant for the 2027 Abak State Constituency election, who went to consult him.

Mr Udonsa is the senior legislative aide to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to reports published by an online publisher, Atuekong Paul and others, who attended the event, the federal lawmaker questioned the justification for a planned extension of the speaker’s tenure, noting that a third term for him would amount to 12 consecutive years in office.

Mr Jimbo has confirmed the authenticity of the reports to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said Mr Otong’s third-term aspiration could truncate political inclusion and deny other communities, particularly the Midim clan in Abak, the opportunity to produce a representative in the state legislature.

“In local politics like the State House of Assembly, allowing one person to stay for 12 years will rob a generation of the privilege of political representation,” Mr Jimbo said.

He added that the Midim clan has not produced a member of the state Assembly since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, stressing that equity and fairness should guide political decisions in the constituency.

Mr Jimbo said that his opposition to the speaker’s third-term ambition is firm, even if it comes at a personal political cost.

“Even if it will cost me my own candidacy, I will stand by this decision and not allow it to happen,” he said.

He also advised Mr Udonsa to intensify consultations and strengthen engagement with grassroots stakeholders, particularly young people, as he pursues his ambition to represent Abak State Constituency.

Mr Jimbo announced plans to replace his billboard with one bearing Mr Udonsa’s image.

Earlier, Mr Udonsa said his visit was part of ongoing consultations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Udonsa, who is from the Midim clan, said his clan has waited over two decades to produce a representative in the state assembly and is now determined to actualise that goal.

He highlighted projects he said he facilitated across communities in Abak Local Government Area as a legislative aide to the Senate president.

Meanwhile, Mr Otong recently said that the 2027 elections have already concluded and that he holds the tickets for all state assembly members in his pocket.

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Speaker declines comment

The speaker did not respond to calls or text messages seeking his comment.

When contacted, his spokesperson, Emmanuel Ebong, declined to comment on the issues, describing them as “political matters”.

“The people of Abak who gave him the mandate will decide whether he should go for a third term or not,” Mr Ebong said.