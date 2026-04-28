Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Rivers State have condemned the recent attacks on journalists in Port Harcourt, describing the unhealthy development as a direct assault on press freedom and democratic values.

The leaderships of the different groups spoke at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Prince Edegbuo of the Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action) said that some journalists working for Channels Television, Classic FM, and others had been attacked by hoodlums in recent times.

Mr Edegbuo identified some flashpoints in the state to include Garrison, Abali Park, Rumukuroshi, Waterline and Rumuokoro areas.

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According to him, these areas have been taken over by hoodlums who beat and assault journalists and other residents and dispossess them of their phones and other valuables.

He also said that such incidents could have far-reaching implications for the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Edegbuo said that the attacks not only endangered the lives of media practitioners, but also created a climate of fear and intimidation, capable of undermining the role of the media as the watchdog of society.

He said that a free, independent and secure media remain indispensable to any democratic process, particularly as the country approached another election cycle.

He expressed concern that failure to take urgent and decisive action to check the menace could set a dangerous precedence and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

Mr Edegbuo said that such an environment might discourage journalists from carrying out their constitutional duties effectively.

Remarks by other CSOs

Kentebe Ebiaridor of the Environmental Rights Action said that continued attacks on journalists could pose serious threats to the credibility, transparency and accountability of the 2027 polls.

Mr Ebiaridor, who is also the project leader for Oilwatch International, called on security agencies to immediately investigate the attacks, identify the perpetrators and ensure they were brought to justice without delay.

He urged the Rivers State Government to take proactive measures to guarantee the safety and protection of journalists and media outfits in the state.

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen preventive measures against such attacks.

Green Isaac of the Relief International Africa emphasised the need for rapid response mechanisms for journalists facing threats in the course of their duties.

Mr Isaac also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise the critical role of the media in the electoral process.

He further advised the commission to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for election coverage.

He urged media organisations and professional bodies to reinforce safety protocol and provide support systems for journalists, particularly those that report sensitive issues.

Mr Isaac urged political actors and stakeholders to uphold democratic values and respect press freedom at all time.

He cautioned against actions or rhetoric capable of inciting violence or hostility against journalists, and reaffirmed the commitment of the CSOs to advocating for the protection of the civic space and the unfettered right of citizens to information.

He said that safeguarding journalists was essential to strengthening democracy and ensuring credible elections in 2027.

Other CSOs at the briefing included the Rights Advocacy Development Centre, Voice of Change Campaign, Pius Dukor Foundation, and Chellary Attorneys, among others.

(NAN)