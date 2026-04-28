The Lagos State Government has dismissed as false report claiming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been asked to resign on health grounds to allow Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat assume office.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the government described the report, published by Sahara Reporters, as “fake news” and insisted Mr Sanwo-Olu remains in good health and fully in charge of the affairs of the state.

“We have noted with concern a false report by Sahara Reporters alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been ‘ordered to resign on health grounds’ with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

“This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign – this is another fake news, which has become a pattern of Sahara Reporters. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State,” Mr Akosile said.

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He stated that the clarification became necessary to counter what he described as deliberate misinformation capable of misleading the public.

“We advise the public to disregard the Sahara Reporters story and treat it as fake news,” he added.

The rebuttal followed a report by Sahara Reporters alleging that the governor was under pressure to step down over alleged health concerns, with a transition plan said to be in the works for Mr Hamzat to complete the administration’s tenure and potentially position himself for the 2027 governorship election.

The report, citing unnamed presidency sources, claimed there was growing dissatisfaction in some political circles with the current leadership in Lagos and that a succession arrangement was being considered.

The Lagos government, however, rejected the claims.

Hamzat’s visit

The denial came hours after Mr Hamzat visited the governor at Lagos House, Marina, to formally notify him of his intention to contest the governorship in 2027.

According to Mr Akosile, the meeting was routine and cordial.

“Earlier today, the governor received Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who paid him a courtesy visit to formally notify him of his intention to contest for governor. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, as is customary,” he explained.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Sanwo-Olu endorsed Mr Hamzat as his preferred successor, signalling an early move in the succession politics ahead of the 2027 election.

Mr Hamzat declared his intention to run during a closed-door meeting attended by members of the Lagos State Executive Council, party leaders and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council.

Among those present were former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro and former senator Ganiyu Solomon.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sanwo-Olu described his deputy as qualified and prepared for the role.

“We just received Mr Deputy, who had come with a very powerful delegation of our leaders in the state to inform us of his intention to contest for the seat of the governorship position of the state,” the governor said.

“It was unanimous with all of us to say that Mr Deputy Governor is a man who is fit and well-prepared for this job. He is a man who knows where all the rooms in the house are.”

The governor said his support was based on Mr Hamzat’s experience in office and their working relationship over the past seven years.

“This is a deputy governor that is worth a governor from day one; this is a man that has been built for this job, and we believe that he deserves to be given a chance to go and run this state,” he noted.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also linked the endorsement to President Bola Tinubu’s longstanding political influence in Lagos.

“We thank our father, our leader, Mr President, who saw the vision… that long run is what is already being manifested here today,” he stressed.

He described the meeting as a broad consultation among party stakeholders and government officials.

“It’s been a very warm family meeting, and at the end of the day, it was unanimous that Mr Deputy Governor is fit, ready, well baked… for this job,” he added.

The endorsement, coming a few months before party primaries, is expected to shape early succession calculations within the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos.