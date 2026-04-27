Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election, signalling an early alignment within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the contest.

Mr Hamzat on Monday declared his intention to run for governor during a closed-door meeting at Lagos House, Marina, attended by members of the State Executive Council, party leaders and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council.

Among those present were former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro and former senator Ganiyu Solomon.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Mr Sanwo-Olu described the endorsement as a consensus decision reached by stakeholders, saying his deputy possesses the experience and competence to lead the state.

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“We just received Mr Deputy, who had come with a very powerful delegation of our leaders in the state to inform us of his intention to contest for the seat of the governorship position of the state,” the governor said.

“It was unanimous with all of us to say that Mr Deputy Governor is a man who is fit and well-prepared for this job. He is a man who knows where all the rooms in the house are.”

The governor cited Mr Hamzat’s record in office and their working relationship over the past seven years as reasons for his support, describing him as loyal, committed and prepared for leadership.

“This is a deputy governor that is worth a governor from day one; this is a man that has been built for this job, and we believe that he deserves to be given a chance to go and run this state,” he emphasised.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also linked the political development to President Bola Tinubu’s longstanding influence in Lagos politics.

“We thank our father, our leader, Mr President, who saw the vision… that long run is what is already being manifested here today,” he noted.

He characterised the meeting as a family-style consultation involving party stakeholders and government officials, saying there was broad agreement in support of Mr Hamzat’s aspiration.

“It’s been a very warm family meeting, and at the end of the day, it was unanimous that Mr Deputy Governor is fit, ready, well baked… for this job,” he added.

The endorsement comes more than a year before party primaries are expected, suggesting an early move to shape succession politics in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Mr Hamzat, a former commissioner for works and infrastructure and two-term deputy governor, has long been seen as a major figure in Lagos politics, though he has not publicly launched a formal campaign.

The development is expected to stir conversations within the APC over succession calculations in the state, where control of the governorship remains one of the party’s most prized political assets.