The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared her intention to seek re-election in the 2027 senatorial polls.

In a post shared on her social media platforms on Monday, the lawmaker said she had accepted calls from her constituents urging her to contest for another term.

“With deep gratitude, I hear your call and overwhelming endorsements to contest for the 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial Elections. My response is ‘YES’,” she wrote.

She added that she would remain committed to serving the district “with even greater purpose.”

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Her declaration signals an early start to political mobilisation in Kogi Central, a district that has witnessed intense electoral contests in recent cycles.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the first elected female senator from Kogi State. She secured her seat following a Court of Appeal judgment that affirmed her victory in the 2023 senatorial election after a prolonged legal dispute.

Her political career includes a previous bid for the Kogi governorship in 2019 before her eventual move to the Senate. In the National Assembly, she has been involved in legislative work around finance, banking and emerging sectors such as cryptocurrency regulation.

Her tenure has also featured constituency projects in education and basic infrastructure, including the distribution of digital learning devices, solar-powered water systems and street lighting across communities in Kogi Central.

However, her time in office has not been without controversy.

She is currently challenging a N1 billion defamation judgment awarded against her in a suit filed by former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello. She was also suspended from the Senate for six months over allegations of misconduct.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the lawmaker had received endorsements from party stakeholders and constituents in recent months, reflecting growing support within the PDP in the district ahead of the next election cycle.

Her latest declaration is expected to shape political alignments within Kogi Central, as parties begin early positioning for the 2027 general elections.

Ex-Gov Bello as opponent

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Nyesom Wike-backed PDP faction, may slug it out with some other top politicians from the district, including Mr Bello, who is believed to be eyeing the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In December last year, the former governor, who is currently facing corruption charges, had announced his intention to contest the seat during a visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he met with traditional rulers, religious and community from the district.