Nigerian singer Teniola Apata and rapper Olamide Adedeji have released the official video for their new single, Zion, featuring Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh.

The video, released on Monday follows the song’s debut on 24 April, where it quickly gained traction, entering Spotify Nigeria’s Top Songs chart at number 36. The early reception shows the continued appeal of both artistes, who have built strong fan bases within and beyond Nigeria.

In Zion, Teni explores a softer, more reflective sound, departing from her signature upbeat style. The song centres on love as a refuge, portrayed as a space of comfort and emotional security in uncertain times. It is expected to feature on her forthcoming EP, The Wellness Package, scheduled for release in May, with Zion positioned as one of its lead singles.

Zion

Directed by Creative Yute and produced by Deeyaso, the nearly four-minute music video adopts a minimalist, nostalgic tone.

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It opens with Nkem Owoh’s familiar soft whistling, subtly reminiscent of his iconic roles in classic Nollywood films. The recurring whistle sets the mood for the video, evoking memories of earlier screen performances in which the actor played impeccable roles.

Visually, the production is simple, which allows emotion to drive the narrative. Nkem Owoh appears in calm, contemplative scenes, his restrained performance aligning with the song’s introspective message. Though his role is minimal, it adds symbolic relevance, reinforcing the song’s theme of reflection and inner peace.

The song speaks about a safe space, one that everyone desires, that of one person whose presence calms the troubling and turbulent waters of worries. It’s the love song couples might want to use to reaffirm their love, celebrate each other on special occasions, or even ordinary moments of affectionate reminiscence of their love journey.

Musically, Zion is built on gentle guitar rhythms and mellow instrumentation, creating a soothing sound. Teni has said the song was largely freestyled in the studio, a process that contributes to its organic and unforced feel.

Olamide, popularly known as “Baddo,” delivers a composed and thoughtful verse, balancing the song’s emotional tone with his signature streetwise style. His contribution complements Teni’s vocals, highlighting the chemistry the duo has developed through previous collaborations.

For lovers, this song gives you a reason to stay in love and relish the special affection you have for your beloved. For singles, it evokes that awwn moment, when one would ask, ‘God, when?’

The Zion video is now available on major streaming platforms.

Verdict: 7/10

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