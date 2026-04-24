The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared that she will not pay the ₦1 billion damages awarded against her by a Kogi State High Court.

The court, sitting in Lokoja, had granted the sum in a defamation suit filed by former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

The judgment followed remarks allegedly made by the senator during an appearance on Arise News’ programme, “The Morning Show”, where she reportedly made strong allegations against Mr Bello.

The court ruled that the statements were defamatory based on the balance of probabilities.

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Reacting to the judgment, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan took to social media, commenting under a Facebook post by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is currently prosecuting Bello over an alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering offences.

In her comment, the senator dismissed the court ruling and made it clear she would not pay Mr Bello a dime of the damages.

She wrote: “Dear Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, kindly hurry up. Do you know he procured a Kogi State High Court judgment of ₦1 billion against me yesterday? Can you imagine him thinking I would pay so he can add to the stolen monies he would refund? Yeye… shi shi he no go see.”

The post, written in a mix of formal language and street slang, quickly went viral, attracting significant engagement and sparking widespread reactions.

While many supporters praised her defiance, describing it as a stand against what they perceive as politically motivated actions, some critics argued that her remarks undermine respect for the judiciary and due process.