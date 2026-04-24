Lucky Otuo, the chairman, Andoni Local Government Council, Rivers State, has banned the activities of local vigilance groups in Ikuru Town over the murder of a youth in the area.

Mr Otuo, who also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the town, expressed the council’s commitment to the security of lives and property.

The murder occurred in the early hours of Thursday, according to reports made available to reporters.

The reports suggested that the victim was killed following a rivalry between a local security group and some youths in Ikuru Town.

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Meanwhile, the Utono Obolo Worldwide, a socio-cultural organisation in the area, has condemned the killing, describing it as unfortunate.

In a statement, the group’s Administrator-General, Romsan Dressman, urged security agencies to take decisive measures to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

“We have observed with dismay, deepening security challenges allegedly linked to unresolved internal wrangling across communities in Andoni.

“We are urging concerned parties to embrace peace in order to save the residents from further attacks,” he said.

Mr Dressman condemned the escalation of violence in the area.

“We commiserate with the family of the victim and all those affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said.

(NAN)