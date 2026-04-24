An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State on Thursday remanded a 34-year-old man, Chidiebere Okoro, at a correctional centre over the alleged murder of his female cousin.

Mr Okoro is standing trial on a one-count charge of murder.

When the case was called, the defence counsel, James O. Eze, was absent.

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Abakaliki.

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Mr Agama also directed that the case file and exhibits be returned to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case was adjourned until 7 May for mention.

The prosecutor, David Njoku, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2021 at Amagu, Anike, in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the defendant murdered Nnennaya Onu, his cousin, for demanding her late father’s inheritance.

According to him, the deceased, a graduate of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, was killed and her body burnt beyond recognition.

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The prosecutor also alleged that the victim’s family, comprising her mother and siblings, had been driven out of their late father’s compound about five years ago by relatives over inheritance issues.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

(NAN)