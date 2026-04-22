The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

The party, in a timetable issued by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Wednesday in Abuja, fixed the total cost for its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N51 million.

The party also pegged the cost of nomination form for governorship at N31 million, Senate and House of Representatives at N7 million and N4 million respectively, with the House of Assembly at N3 million.

Female aspirants, according to the timetable, are expected to pay for only expression of interest form, which is fixed at N1 million for each of the positions.

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According to the timetable and schedule of activities, the sales of forms for all positions will commence on 27 April and end on 4 May, while the last day for submission is 9 May.

Also, the presidential primary election is fixed for 17 to 18 May, governorship, 27 May, House of Representatives, 21 May; Senate, 23 May and Houses of Assembly, 25 May, while all appeals will hold on 30 May.

The party also fixed 12 May for screening of presidential and governorship aspirants, while aspirants for National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly would be screened on 11 May.

According to Mr Bature, the timetable is released in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2026.

He added that the timetable also followed the revised timetable issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).