A verification team from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday visited the national secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja, ahead of the party’s forthcoming congresses.

The INEC team, led by Mansur Hassan, said it was on a mission to verify claims made by the party regarding its physical and leadership structures, membership, and the tenancy or ownership of the secretariat building.

The visit comes a day after the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by a factional chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and affirmed Nenadi Usman as the national chairperson.

In his remarks, Mr Hassan said: “We are INEC monitors, we are not observers. We are here to monitor and correct things, not observe.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“We want to verify the presence of members of the party executive (committee) in line with the commission’s records; we want to verify.

“We also want to verify the composition of the National Working Committee, as it is contained in the Labour Party Constitution.

“We want to have a look at the evidence of the tenancy of this place (party secretariat). The tenancy agreement, receipt of ownership or possession. We will sight the document and have a copy.

“We will also like to have a soft copy of the party’s membership register. We will also like to verify the secretariat staff: are they present or is the party working with just one person.

“Again, we are going to divide ourselves into groups to verify what is happening within the party.”

Speaking earlier, the Interim National Chairman of the party, Nenadi Usman, expressed gratitude to the INEC team for the visit, stating that the party leadership was intact and ready for the exercise.

Mrs Usman also thanked members and supporters for keeping faith with the party throughout its turbulent period, which, she said, was now in the past.

“I know that most people found it difficult to come here today because our congresses are starting tomorrow (Thursday) and all politics is local.

“I have always said the party is not about me, it is not about anybody. We need to build a strong foundation for our party; whatever it takes to do that, we will do it.

“Irrespective of anybody’s feeling or what they think about what we are doing, without a strong political party, we really cannot any meaningful progress.

“For some, I know they will be feeling very bad that those who fought us are now coming back, but we have extended the olive branch.

“We will continue to invite everybody, even those who were aggrieved, to please come back and let’s work together because we want the party to be the biggest party in this country,” she said.

According to her, all hands must to be on deck now to rebuild the party.

“We love you, and we know you love the party. So, let’s put aside all that has been bothering us about who leads and who does not lead.

“Leadership will come and go; nobody can lead forever. Today is my turn as leader and after sometime, I will go and then somebody else will come and lead.

“Leaders will come and go; the party will remain. About the judgment we got in court yesterday (Tuesday), it is no victor, no vanquished,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Mrs Usman later handed over a set of files containing some of the documents requested by the INEC team.

She later took the team round the offices and conference rooms within the secretariat building.

(NAN)