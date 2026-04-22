Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have killed two suspected gunmen during an ambush operation in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, as security forces intensify efforts to curb attacks in the region.

The military spokesperson, Chinonso Oteh, said the operation was carried out on Tuesday following intelligence on the movement of armed men linked to attacks on local communities.

“Upon sighting the criminals, troops sprang a successful ambush on the marauders,” he said, adding that “Two armed gunmen were neutralised, while several others fled into the surrounding bushes under the cover of darkness.”

The ambush took place near Doruwa Babuje in the Marit area at about 7:49 p.m., according to the military.

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Troops recovered a locally made rifle, ammunition, and other items including a mobile phone during a search of the area.

Mr Oteh said troops have remained in Marit and nearby Lajam village to prevent further attacks and pursue those who escaped.

He noted that the suspects were believed to be involved in violent crimes, including armed robbery and assaults on residents.

The latest operation comes days after troops intercepted a large cache of ammunition and suspected improvised explosive device materials along the Kaduna–Jos highway.

In that incident, security forces recovered hundreds of rounds of heavy ammunition and communication devices believed to be used for remote detonation.

Security officials say both operations point to a broader effort to dismantle supply chains and operational networks of armed groups active across Plateau and neighbouring states.

The highway interception, in particular, raised concerns about the scale of weapons movement into volatile areas already experiencing repeated attacks.

Communities in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and parts of Jos South have recorded killings in recent weeks, with residents reporting ambushes on roads and attacks on villages, often at night.

Analysts say cutting off logistics routes, alongside targeted operations like ambushes, is central to weakening armed groups.

However, residents continue to call for stronger preventive deployment, arguing that attacks persist despite ongoing military actions.

The military said it would sustain operations in identified flashpoints, with troops maintaining positions and tracking fleeing suspects to prevent regrouping.