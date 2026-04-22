A former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally declared his intention to contest the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Omo-Agege announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the decision followed extensive consultations and reflection.

“Driven by patriotic duty, resourceful service, and a hopeful vision for our future, I, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, hereby declare my intention to contest the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in 2027 on the platform of the APC.”

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Mr Omo-Agege described the declaration as “not a light decision,” noting it followed broad consultations with family members, political leaders, and stakeholders across all eight local government areas of Delta Central.

“It is a response to the humbling calls by our electorate, constituents, professionals, and supporters that I return to the Senate to serve our common good and give unflinching support to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Clear consensus across Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu, Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie, Ethiope East, and Ethiope West that the Urhobo Nation needs an experienced, smart, resourceful, purpose-driven, compassionate, and courageous voice in the Senate once again”, he said.

He added that after prayer and reflection, he concluded that public service is a divine duty.

“Having sought the face of our Lord Jesus Christ in prayer, I have concluded that service to my people is a divine duty. I therefore humbly yield to their call,” he said.

Mr Omo-Agege noted that the ambition was collective, aimed at strengthening Delta Central’s influence nationally.

He said representation must be purposeful and resourceful, not cosmetic or insipid, insisting Urhobo interests must be strongly defended in national policymaking.

Reflecting on his 2015–2023 tenure, he described it as the golden years in parliamentary leadership, during which he served as deputy senate president.

“With support from the National Assembly and the trust of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, of blessed memory, we brought a modern federal polytechnic to our people; established a National Defence Space School; and secured a state-of-the-art oil and gas industrial park in Urhoboland,” he said.

He also noted the attraction of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, and several community projects across Delta.

“These included rehabilitation of healthcare centres, ICT hubs, school reconstruction, riverine transport facilities, electrification projects, and empowerment programmes.

“These are the essentials of true representative partnership,” he added.

He said Delta Central cannot afford silence, insisting the senatorial seat must remain strategic, purposeful, and authoritative.

According to him, the Urhobo Nation’s Senate seat must not be silent. That is not our portion,” he said.

He pledged strong legislative engagement if elected.

“I will deliver legislative leadership that moves bills from sponsorship to assent: defending Urhobo economic interests, expanding education and healthcare, and strengthening security.”

On infrastructure, he promised collaboration with the Presidency, National Assembly, and ministries.

“My priorities are roads for commerce, power for industries, schools for our children, and hospitals that save lives,” he said.

On jobs, he pledged to push funding for SMEs, artisans, and agro-processors.

“We will ensure our representation translates into real, verifiable employment,” he said.

Backing President Bola Tinubu, he described ongoing reforms as tough but necessary.

He cited subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms, student loans, wage support, and infrastructure projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These initiatives are laying the foundation for a brighter future for this and future generations,” he said.

He added that Delta Central stands to benefit due to its oil and gas base and strategic location.

“Supporting President Tinubu in 2027 is non-negotiable. Continuity means completing projects, attracting investment, and sustaining development,” he said.

He called for unity in the APC in Delta State.

“I am committed to a united APC in Delta State. We must approach 2027 as one family,” he said.

The senatorial district is currently represented by Ede Dafinone.

(NAN)