Some members of the Anigbiyovo Oyiwode clan of Akpawfu community in Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu State have petitioned Governor Peter Mbah over alleged leasing of their ancestral land for 99 years.

The people accused some individuals from the Ani Oyiwode family of attempting to lease about 300 hectares of communal land jointly owned by both families without proper consultation.

They called on the governor to intervene and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the disputed site in Ohuakpaka in Akpawfu on Tuesday, the Vice National President of the clan, Fidelis Arum, said that the move to lease the land was carried out without the consent of his family.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to him, some prospective investors from Anambra State and China had indicated interest in acquiring the land under a long-term lease arrangement.

He accused Cyprain Nwanegu, a Catholic priest, from the other family of championing the lease, adding that leasing their land for such period of time amounted to sale of their ancestral land.

“I was among those invited for a meeting at Igwe’s palace but I refused to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) because my family was not carried along.

“The two families jointly own the land and should have been involved in drafting the MoU.

“People are already living on part of the land, and if we fail to act, we risk losing even our homes,” he said.

He warned that proceeding with the lease without consensus could trigger unrest in the community, describing the situation as a potential threat to the fragile peace in Akpawfu.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of the clan, Ikechukwu Udenweze, said that the land had been the subject of a long-standing legal dispute that was eventually settled by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2008, affirming joint ownership by both families.

He alleged that attempts were being made to sidestep that judgement, stressing that any unilateral action would amount to “an invitation to crisis.”

“We have formally petitioned relevant authorities, including the state Ministry of Justice, the police, and (other) security agencies, to intervene,” Mr Udenweze said.

He added that the family had also written to the company allegedly involved, warning it to desist from any transaction concerning the land.

The Youths’ representative, Desmond Nnaji, echoed similar concerns, noting that the community was still recovering from a recent crisis and could not afford another conflict.

“We are making this peaceful protest to let the world know that we are not part of this arrangement,” he said.

On her part, a women’s representative, Ifesinachi Ogbodo, argued that the land remained vital for the livelihood of future generations.

“If we sell or lease this land, where will our children farm or build?” she asked.

‘I’ve nothing to do with any land deal’

However, in his response, Mr Nwanegu, the Catholic priest, denied allegations that the land was about being leased out, He insisted that discussions with investors were exploratory and focused on a lease arrangement that would see the community retain ownership.

He explained that the proposal involved using the land as equity in a company, allowing community members to become shareholders and benefit from dividends.

“The issue is that some people came and they wanted to use our land to build a factory. We held meetings three times and all the seven villages agreed that they were going to allow these people to come.

“No land has been sold. This particular discussion has ended and nobody is going there as the company have gone to another place,” he said, cautioning against misinformation.

Similarly, the traditional ruler, Christopher Nnamani, denied any involvement in the alleged transaction, challenging accusers to provide evidence.

“I have nothing to do with any land deal. Let anyone with proof come forward,” he said.

(NAN)