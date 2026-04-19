The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released additional results from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), covering candidates who sat for the exam on the second and third days.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said the newly released results are for candidates who wrote the examination on Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April.

It added that a total of 1,264,940 results from the two days are now available for candidates to check.

“To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM) number they used to register for the 2026 UTME,” the statement said.

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The latest release brings the total number of results made available so far to 1,897,692.

JAMB had earlier released 632,752 results from candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, 16 April.

The UTME is being conducted in batches across accredited computer-based test (CBT) centres nationwide.

With the examination still ongoing, more results are expected to be released in phases.

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Over 2.2 million candidates

The UTME is Nigeria’s centralised entrance examination, conducted annually for admission into tertiary institutions.

According to data released by JAMB ahead of the examination, about 2.2 million (2,243,816) candidates registered for the 2026 UTME and are expected to sit for the exercise across the country.

This indicates a slight increase compared to the previous year.

The examination, which began on 16 April, is being held in multiple sessions daily across accredited CBT centres nationwide.