One of the six defendants charged yet over an alleged failed plot to overthrow the President Bola Tinubu administration arrived early for the arraignment scheduled for Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja,

Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria, Kaduna State-based Islamic cleric, arrived in court at about 9 a.m.

Others are expected to arrive before the proceedings kick off before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik at 12 p.m.

They include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general, and Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain.

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The rest are Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa, and Bukar Kashim Goni

Timipre Silva, former Governor of Bayelsa, was named as a conspirator in seven of the 13 counts but has yet to be charged as a defendant.

The prosecution said Mr Silva, who served as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources during the immediate-past administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, is on the run. While Mr Sylva remains out of government’s reach, five of his aides and domestic workers are being detained over the coup allegations.

Our reporter learnt that Mr Sani, listed as the sixth defendant in the coup charges, likely arrived ahead of others because he is the only one in the group not in custody. Security personnel detaining the other five are likely working with the 12 p.m. schedule to produce them in court.

A judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on Monday paved the way for Mr Sani’s release from custody.

The judgement ordered Mr Sani’s unconditional release from custody.

Daily Trust reported that Judge Peter Lifu ruled that the cleric’s prolonged detention without a valid court order breached his rights to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, fair hearing, and freedom of movement as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Mr Sani instituted the suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Attorney-General of the Federation, Jaiz Bank Plc, and the State Security Service (SSS).

The court also awarded N1 million each against Jaiz Bank and EFCC, and a joint N4 million against SSS and DIA, alongside a written apology.

The alleged coup

PREMIUM TIMES has extensively reported on the alleged unsuccessful coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

One of this newspaper’s reports in March detailed an elaborate plot by suspected coup conspirators to storm Nigeria’s seat of power, seize the Presidential Villa, and capture President Bola Tinubu and other top officials

The suspects allegedly planned to overrun the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s most fortified political stronghold, and capture President Tinubu, along with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas were also to be captured and possibly eliminated.

The alleged conspiracy involved at least 40 suspects, including senior officers such as Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq, and Colonel M.A. Ma’aji, as well as several lieutenant colonels drawn from signals, infantry, and special forces units.

The serving military officers are expected to be court-martialled, whille the retired officers reasonably suspected to be part of the failed plot are expected to face the regular court.

Details of charges

The federal government brought 13 coup charges against the six defendants in the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026.

The charges were brought under the Criminal Code Act, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES documented the 13 charges in full here.

The government accused the six individuals of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose coup information to relevant authorities, and financing terrorism through money laundering.

While Mr Sani’s name appears in most of the 13 counts filed against the defendants, count nine focuses solely on him.

According to the government, the cleric indirectly retained N2 million in his Jaiz Bank account from A & A Express Link Concept, funds authorities say he reasonably ought to have known were proceeds of terrorism financing.

The government brought the defendants’ offences under the Criminal Code Act, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In five of the 13 counts, the prosecution alleged that various funds ranging from N2 million to N50 million, totalling N71.2 million, were found in the accounts of the police officer and civilians among the defendants.

The five counts name the individuals, including Mr Sani, in whose accounts the various sums of money were discovered. The charges described the funds as proceeds of terrorism financing.

In the first count, the defendants were accused of conspiring to “wage war” against the state to remove President Tinubu from office, an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

The second and third counts allege that the defendants had knowledge of plans by the alleged coup leader, Mohammed Ma’aji, a colonel, and others to commit treason but failed to report or prevent it, in violation of Section 40(b) of the Criminal Code.

The fourth count accuses them of conspiracy to commit terrorism under Section 26(1) of the Terrorism Act.

In the fifth count, Mr Ibrahim, the police inspector, and Mr Umoru were specifically accused of participating in meetings linked to terrorist activities, contrary to Sections 2(3)(d) and 12(a) of the Terrorism Act.

Subsequent counts allege that the defendants provided support to the plotters, failed to disclose critical intelligence that could have prevented the alleged acts, and withheld information that could have aided their arrest.

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Count nine focuses on Mr Sani, the cleric, who is accused of indirectly retaining N2 million in his Jaiz Bank account from A & A Express Link Concept, funds authorities say he reasonably ought to have known were proceeds of terrorism financing.

Similarly, Mr Goni is accused in count 10 of receiving N50 million through his First Bank account from A & A Express Link Concept, funds alleged to be linked to terrorism financing.

Mr Umoru is central to multiple counts, including allegations that he received N10 million in cash from the alleged coup leader in September 2025 and retained an additional N8.8 million in his Zenith Bank account, both sums believed to be the proceeds of unlawful activities.

In the final count, Mr Ibrahim, the police inspector, is accused of receiving N1 million from Mr Ma’aji, which authorities say he ought to have known was linked to terrorism financing.