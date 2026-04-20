The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says there is still room for those who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to the party.

Mr Wike, the PDP national leader, stated this on Monday during the party’s 108th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at Wadata Plaza, the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He advised the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to continue its reconciliation efforts to strengthen the party.

“Now we are together, we must not stop at reconciliation. The more, the merrier. It will be nonsense to say that those who have defected, let them go. No.

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“Chairman and your team, make sure you put up a strong committee that will still go ahead and talk to those who have defected.

“There is still room for them to come back, and whatever that is due to them, they will still have it,” he said.

Mr Wike said most of the defectors left because of uncertainty, adding that most politicians would find somewhere to get succour.

“But now that the party is back and the party will be on the ballot paper, if you go and talk to them, I believe they will have a rethink and continue to support this party.

“On my own part, let me assure you I’ll continue to support the party. I’ll continue to be loyal to the party.

“Since 1998 till now, I have been a member of the PDP, and I will not leave the party. That is the truth of the matter,” he said.

On pending cases before the courts, the minister expressed confidence in the party’s lawyers, saying, “They are doing a great job.

“Also, God, who has led us this far, can never abandon us. So, if God had wanted to abandon us, we wouldn’t have started winning, and we will continue to win by the grace of God,” he said.

Mr Wike congratulated MWC for reclaiming Wadata Plaza, the party’s national secretariat.

“Let me congratulate you that after your inauguration, you took a bold step to make sure that we reclaim our secretariat, which is where we are sitting today.

“What shows that you are the authentic PDP is because you are holding your meeting at the national secretariat. If there’s any other PDP, let them come to the national secretariat and hold their own meeting,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed said that PDP wanted all defected members back, adding that the party leadership was already reaching out to the aggrieved members for genuine reconciliation.

He emphasised the need for unity among PDP members, for the collective survival and success of the party.

Also, the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Mao Ohuabunwa, called for genuine reconciliation, saying, “The party’s national convention had come and gone. What now remains is a united party”.

(NAN)