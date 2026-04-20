The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership, backed by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says it is set to hold credible primaries at all levels, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, who stated this at its national executive committee meeting on Monday in Abuja, also assured members that the primaries would produce candidates who would be endearing to Nigerians.

Mr Mohammed commended leaders and members for their loyalty and commitment to the party, especially during its crisis period.

He said that discipline, loyalty and belief in the process had not only preserved the soul of PDP but also repositioned it for a stronger, more purposeful future.

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“Today, we gather not as a party in distress, but as a strong political institution, firmly focused on the future of PDP.

“PDP has now successfully navigated its internal challenge, and we are fully aligned with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and all relevant guidelines as issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The era of uncertainty is behind us. The era of strategy, consolidation and electoral preparation has begun today.

“In this regard, we are on the roadmap for our nationwide party primaries.

“Let me essentially say that PDP is set to conduct transparent, credible and inclusive party primaries at all levels in strict compliance with the extant laws and the democratic best practice.

“We are determined to produce candidates who reflect the will of our members and the aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said that as Nigeria approaches the 2017 election, the PDP remained committed to upholding the principles of international democracy, the rule of law, and equity.

He urged party members to remain focused, united and committed to the collective interests of the party above all personal interests and ambitions.

“Let this NEC meeting mark the beginning of a new chapter, defined by resilience, strategy, clarity and purposeful leadership.

“Together we shall rebuild and re-energise and reclaim our rightful place as a leading democratic platform in Nigeria,” Mr Mohammed said.

In his remarks, the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa, pledged the board’s support for the party.

Mr Ohuabunwa emphasised the need for party leaders to be united, focused on strengthening PDP’s internal processes and reinforcing discipline.

He said the task before the party leaders was to consolidate on its recently concluded national convention and strengthen its processes and structures across all levels.

“The success of our convention must now translate into deeper cohesion. We must consciously and deliberately bridge divides, reconcile differences and bring every stakeholder into the fold.

“There is no room for exclusion. Rather, there should only be room for inclusion, understanding and collective progress.

“Our strength has always been our ability to accommodate diverse views, while maintaining a common purpose. That strength must not be compromised,” he said.

Mr Ohuanbunwa, a former senator, commended the party’s ongoing membership e-registration process, describing it as an innovative effort vital in building a transparent, accountable and data-driven party structure.

Also speaking, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, said the PDP crisis was over, noting that it was time to rebuild the party and make it stronger.

Mr Moro, while acknowledging the presence of PDP members across the country, urged leaders to work hard to reposition the party to its winning ways.

He said reports on the party’s e-registration showed that the PDP remained the dominant party in Nigeria.

He was reassured of the PDP senators’ commitment to rebuilding the party.

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, while congratulating the new National Working Committee members, pledged the PDP lawmakers’ loyalty to the party.

The faction and the Kabiru Turaki-led faction are both claiming the party’s leadership. Both groups have held separate conventions.

(NAN)