Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, driving employment, innovation, and national development. Recognising their critical role, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, the country’s premier financial inclusion services provider, continues to reinforce its commitment to SMEs through specially designed accounts that put businesses at an advantage.

Tailor-Made Banking for SMEs

The FirstSME account is a current account built with a clear value proposition: to harness the vast opportunities within Nigeria’s SME sector. Offered in three variants—FirstSMEBasic, FirstSME Classic, and FirstSME Deluxe—these accounts are available to SMEs across industries, ensuring that every business, regardless of size or sector, can access the tools needed for growth.

Features That Drive Growth

With a FirstSME account, businesses enjoy:

• Access to Temporary Overdrafts (TODs) and other facilities (subject to meeting Risk Adjustment Capital requirements).

• Immediate enrollment on all digital platforms.

• Free access to FirstBank SME events.

• Business promotion and networking opportunities via the SMEConnect portal.

• A wide range of discounted and promotional offers.

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SMEConnect

One of the standout benefits of holding a FirstSME account is access to SMEConnect, FirstBank’s dedicated platform for SMEs. SMEConnect equips entrepreneurs with essential tools for business growth, helping them identify gaps that hinder progress and offering tailored solutions through the Bank’s innovative Business Diagnostics Tool. This ensures SMEs can improve profitability, sustainability, and long-term impact.

Every quarter, the bank hosts the SMEConnect webinar to empower SMEs with adequate skills and knowledge to scale their businesses.

SMEConnect is part of FirstBank’s SME support strategy, ensuring businesses are not only financially empowered but also equipped to thrive in a competitive environment.

A Legacy of Support

With over 132 years of impacting the Nigerian economy, FirstBank has woven itself into the fabric of society. Its SME-focused products and services are designed to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs, while providing the tools and resources necessary for sustainability and expansion.

Driving National Development

The FirstSME account is more than just a banking product, it is a commitment to empowering SMEs as contributors to employment, innovation, and economic growth. By supporting businesses at every stage, FirstBank continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s future.