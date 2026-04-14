Rauf Aregbesola, the national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said that President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” will not deliver meaningful development for Nigerians.

Mr Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State and erstwhile ally of the president, made the remarks while speaking at the ongoing national convention organised by the party’s faction led by David Mark in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to be cautious, insisting that the administration has failed to live up to its campaign promises.

“The Renewed Hope is a scam. When will the renewed hope be achieved?” he asked.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The “Renewed Hope Agenda” was the central campaign slogan of President Tinubu during the 2023 general election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Key components of the agenda include a stable electricity supply, a reduction in the number of out-of-school children, improved healthcare delivery, and a more enabling environment for businesses.

Electricity pledges

Mr Aregbesola criticised the president for failing to deliver steady electricity, stating that the promise remains largely unfulfilled.

He called on Nigerians to vote out the current administration in the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as a failure to meet their expectations.

Education failure

The ADC scribe also raised concerns about the rising number of out-of-school children in the country, arguing that the situation reflects failure in the education sector under the current administration.

He commended Mr Mark’s leadership of the ADC, noting that the party, under him, has grown within nine months to become a formidable opposition force in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Abia APC backs House of Reps Deputy Speaker for governorship

Criticism of INEC

Mr Aregbesola further criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as an “illegal and criminal organisation” for failing to monitor the ongoing national convention.

According to him, the commission did not provide adequate justification for its decision, noting that the Court of Appeal ruling it referenced did not mandate such action.

He alleged that INEC has been used as a tool by the ruling APC to exert pressure on the ADC, accusing the electoral body of bias.