Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State have thrown their weight behind the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for the governorship race in 2027.

The resolution was taken at a post-convention appraisal meeting held on Sunday in Umuahia and is contained in a communiqué read by the former speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike.

The party executive, former lawmakers, serving legislators, and party chieftains from the 17 LGAs unanimously endorsed Mr Kalu in a voice vote.

The meeting, which had representatives from the three senatorial zones, affirmed Mr Kalu’s candidacy, citing confidence in his leadership and performance.

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The APC State Chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders for their commitment and assured them of a level playing field for other aspirants.

Mr Chukwu highlighted APC’s growth in Abia, citing a membership increase from 7,000 in 2023 to over 160,000.

He said the party aims to secure 800,000 to 1 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In response, Mr Kalu thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him and urged more support for Mr Tinubu’s re-election.

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He acknowledged requests from all the LGAs to contest for the governorship, saying that his response would be made public in a few weeks.

“I’ll address a larger audience, outside this room, where everyone will hear and you’ll be happy with my response.

“Just ensure you’re at the venue with all the candidates for other elective positions from your zone,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Stanley Ohajuruka; former Abia Central Senator, Nkechi Nwogu, and the APC National Vice-Chairman, Nyerere Anyim, were among those in attendance.

(NAN)