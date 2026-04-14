As the African Democratic Congress (ADC) organised its national convention in Abuja on Tuesday, the party alleged that the proprietor of a private facility, Rainbow Event Centre, cancelled booking for the use of the facility after coming under pressure from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Party officials said the facility’s management cited threats of operating licence revocation if it hosted the event, despite full payment and a signed contract. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim from the facility management as of press time, and FCT authorities had not responded to the claim.

However, Mr Wike denied the party’s earlier claim that he rejected its application to use the Eagle Square or the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the event.

The episode, coming amid ongoing leadership disputes with INEC and rival factions, has intensified questions about the regulatory environment for opposition parties organising ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Venue drama

In a statement late on Monday, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said the venue owner informed the party of intense pressure not to host the event.

“After paying all the fees required, setting up for our convention tomorrow, the owner of Rainbow Event Centre has just informed us that he has come under pressure from the FCDA and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, that if he allows the ADC the use of his facilities, his licence will be revoked,” Mr Abdullahi stated.

“But we have already signed the contract with him. We will hold our convention tomorrow as planned at the Rainbow Event Centre. We will not bow to this creeping tyranny. And definitely not to this petty tyrant. ADC is rising, Nigeria is rising.”

Preparations, including decorations in party colours, were already advanced at the venue on Plot 1193a, Off Southern Parkway, Garki, with former Rivers State Governor Liyel Imoke reportedly supervising aspects of the setup.

The last-minute switch to the private facility allegedly followed difficulties securing public venues. The party had sought Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome but faced delays or blocks. A prior booking at Transcorp Hilton was allegedly withdrawn.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the alleged pressure as “a shameful and cowardly abuse of public office,” adding that coercing a private business owner to deny an opposition party a venue “is not governance.” He declared: “The convention will hold. The ADC will rise. And Nigeria will rise with it.”

The ADC vowed to proceed at 12 p.m. Mr Wike’s office denied blocking access to public facilities such as Eagle Square, insisting no formal application was received. No response had been received on the Rainbow allegations, and no regulatory notice has been made public.

The Bigger Picture — ADC as a platform for opposition realignment

The venue controversy forms part of a broader leadership and organisational crisis facing the ADC, which has rapidly emerged as a platform attracting prominent figures from the PDP, APC defectors and other opposition blocs seeking a credible alternative ahead of 2027.

Former Senate President, David Mark, was installed as acting national chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary. INEC initially recognised this leadership but, following rival court actions and a Court of Appeal ruling, removed the names of Messrs Mark and Aregbesola from its portal on April 1, and suspended recognition of actions by either side pending resolution.

The Mark-led faction has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking restoration of its leadership and INEC monitoring of the convention. Some state chapters have witnessed parallel congresses and suspensions of activities, citing the INEC directive.

Legal analysts note that the full scope of the appellate court judgement remains unclear without its publication, leaving room for differing interpretations of INEC’s administrative stance.

Voices and reactions

ADC officials described the reported venue pressure as escalating intimidation, with Mr Abdullahi reaffirming the party’s determination to proceed.

Atiku’s intervention drew wide attention on social media platform, X, where reactions were divided: some users decried the situation as intimidation or “fear-tocracy,” while others saw it as an attempt to generate sympathy or dismissed it as internal party disorganisation.

The FCT minister’s office has issued no direct response to the Rainbow Event Centre claims. Political analysts told PREMIUM TIMES that repeated logistical and regulatory hurdles for opposition events, even if not proven as coordinated, can foster perceptions of an uneven playing field.

Analysis and implications

The episode shows recurring questions about the operating environment for opposition parties in Nigeria. Analysts observe that overlapping legal disputes with INEC, venue challenges and factional activities can create what some term “administrative friction” for parties attempting to consolidate ahead of major elections.

Similar complaints have surfaced in past opposition efforts. Whether the current developments amount to deliberate constraint or stem from routine bureaucratic and internal party issues remain contested. Any perception of institutional bias, however, risks undermining public confidence in regulatory neutrality and democratic competition.

A successful convention could clarify the ADC’s leadership and energise coalition-building efforts. Prolonged uncertainty or further disruptions, by contrast, may exacerbate internal divisions.

With Nigeria facing significant economic and security challenges as 2027 approaches, the ability of opposition parties to organise freely will serve as an important barometer of democratic health.

Conclusion

As events surrounding the ADC convention at the Rainbow Event Centre unfold, the gathering has become more than a routine party exercise. It now serves as a lens for examining issues of freedom of association and the regulatory climate for political activity.

How authorities respond to the venue allegations and related court matters, and whether greater transparency emerges, could influence public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions ahead of 2027.

PREMIUM TIMES will continue to monitor the convention outcome, ongoing court proceedings and any official responses from FCT authorities. In a functioning democracy, parties should be able to assemble and present alternatives without undue administrative or logistical barriers.

Sidebar: Key Timeline

– 2025: ADC attracts cross-party interest; Mark and Aregbesola installed in interim roles.

– September 2025: INEC recognises the leadership.

– Early 2026: Rival factions file court cases.

– April 1, 2026: INEC removes Mark and Aregbesola from its portal.

– April 2026: Mark faction approaches courts, including a Supreme Court appeal (SC/CV/180/2026) heard on April 14.

– April 14, 2026: National convention scheduled at Rainbow Event Centre amid venue pressure allegations.