President Bola Tinubu on Friday asked the ministers of budget and finance, along with the head of the Federal Service, to look into how the administration can mitigate the biting effects on Nigerians of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He gave the directive at a civic reception in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after commissioning some projects undertaken by the administration of Governor Douye Diri. The Head of Service, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, an indigene of Bayelsa, attended the event.

Four governors, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Umoh Eno of Akwa Ibom, and Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori of Delta, accompanied the president to the state. The deputy governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, represented Governor Babagana Zulum.

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and a former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, were among the dignitaries at the civic reception.

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President Tinubu reiterated that his administration is aware of the ongoing economic challenges arising from the Middle East war, but quickly added that his government will work with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget, and the Head of Service to propose measures to ease the hardship.

“Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel prices are biting hard. But look around. Let’s thank God that we are better off listening to what is happening in other African countries, what they are going through.”

The president assured his audience that his administration will continue to seek ways to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable.

“This is a government that cares. We will look at the numbers with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning”, he said.

President Tinubu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) across all levels was committed to improving citizens’ well-being.

“Regardless of their shenanigans, the All Progressive Congress (APC) believes that the people deserve to see governance translated into roads, bridges, power, jobs and real opportunities that affect human beings. That signals the development of our country.

“We are all working hard. The projects that I commissioned today demonstrate and testify to an immutable truth: Development advances further, faster when the federal government and the state government work in partnership and towards a shared purpose,” President Tinubu said.

The president commended Governor Douye Diri for embarking on impactful projects which align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.

“Douye, you’ve done a great job. I have commissioned some projects, very transformative projects. The bridge, linking communities and the dual carriageways, create opportunities, jobs, and hope for our nation. Thank you for that commitment, and thank you for being a very progressive governor,” he said.

The president recalled his pioneering efforts towards establishing the Independent Power Plant as governor of Lagos State, stressing that, despite the dire power challenges across the nation, his administration will ensure energy sufficiency for national development.

President Tinubu commended Governor Diri for demonstrating the power of very purposeful leadership and assured him that the federal government would continue to partner with subnational governments for the benefit of citizens through job creation and skill empowerment.

At the commencement of the event, President Tinubu observed a minute’s silence in memory of the fallen members of the armed forces who lost their lives while defending the nation in the theatres of battle, as well as the former governor of the state, DSP Alamieyeseigha.

The president had earlier inaugurated several projects, including the 60-megawatt gas-fired Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area, the 630-metre Angiama – Oporoma Bridge, and the new Yenagoa City Road (1).

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri said the president’s policy interventions created the enabling environment for the state to deliver the gas-fired power plant and move closer to a reliable, independent electricity supply.

‘‘⁠Your administration’s decisive policy interventions have paved the way for meaningful reforms in various sectors, including power, enabling us to deliver on our pledge of reliable, independent energy through the construction of these 60-megawatt gas-fired turbines.

‘‘For us, it is a cause for thanksgiving and rejoicing,’’ he said.

The governor described the project as a major step forward for Bayelsa, noting that it would improve power supply, stimulate economic activity, and enhance residents’ quality of life.

He also highlighted other infrastructure projects commissioned by the President during the visit, including the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma Bridge, which he said addressed a 6-decade connectivity gap in one of Nigeria’s key oil-producing areas.

The governor added that the inauguration of a dualised road linking the fast-growing New Yenagoa City will boost access, unlock economic opportunities, and support the development of a modern capital city.

Mr Diri said the projects were part of the state’s Assured Prosperity agenda, including major road corridors connecting the three senatorial districts to the Atlantic Ocean and opening up opportunities in the blue economy.

He listed other projects still at various stages of construction. Among them are a 30,000-seat international stadium, the nine-storey state secretariat, and roads and bridges connecting rural communities otherwise separated by water, all part of his government’s Assured Prosperity agenda.

The governor commended President Tinubu for approving waivers for the importation of turbines and related equipment for the power project, as well as the award of phase two of the Nembe-Brass Road.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 10, 2026