The federal government has directed the immediate withdrawal and deactivation of Nigerian passports held by individuals who have formally renounced their citizenship.

The directive was issued by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday. The minister ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enforce the measure without delay.

According to a statement signed by the minister’s media aide, Alao Babatunde, the directive applies strictly to persons whose renunciation of Nigerian citizenship has been duly approved by the president, in line with constitutional provisions.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the move is aimed at preserving the integrity of Nigeria’s citizenship framework and preventing the misuse of official travel documents.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Background

Nigeria is one of the countries globally that permits dual citizenship for its citizens by birth, but individuals who choose to formally renounce their nationality lose all rights and privileges associated with citizenship, including access to national identification and travel documents.

The latest directive reinforces that position, making clear that the retention of Nigerian passports after renunciation is no longer acceptable under the law.

The government stressed that citizenship is not only a legal status but also the basis for access to sovereign identity—and once it is relinquished, the privileges attached to it cease.

While the government did not provide a specific figure regarding the number of Nigerians who have formally renounced their citizenship, the policy signals a stricter enforcement stance by authorities on issues of nationality and documentation.

It also underscores the legal distinction between citizenship status and documentation, particularly for individuals who acquire foreign nationality and choose to relinquish their Nigerian identity.

The officials did not provide details on the modalities for identifying affected individuals or the timeline for full implementation.

However, the NIS is expected to begin compliance checks and deactivate affected passports in its database.

Constitutional backing

The minister anchored the directive on Section 29 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which outlines the process and implications of renouncing Nigerian citizenship.

Under the law, a Nigerian of full age may voluntarily renounce citizenship by making a formal declaration.

Applicants seeking to renounce Nigerian citizenship are required to submit a formal application to the Ministry of Interior and complete the prescribed renunciation form (Form G), obtainable online or at the ministry.

The process includes the submission of supporting documents such as a birth certificate, indigeneship letter, passport photographs, a sworn oath of renunciation, and a copy of the applicant’s Nigerian passport.

Applicants must also provide a letter from the country whose citizenship they intend to acquire, confirming eligibility upon renunciation.

A processing fee of ₦20,000 is payable at the point of application, while an additional ₦50,000 is required upon approval.

Once the declaration is registered by the president, the individual ceases to be a citizen of Nigeria.

“(1) Any citizen of Nigeria of full age who wishes to renounce his Nigerian citizenship shall make a declaration in the prescribed manner for the renunciation.(2) The President shall cause the declaration made under subsection (1) of this section to be registered and upon such registration, the person who made the declaration shall cease to be a citizen of Nigeria,” the statement noted.

He added that, once a person ceases to be a citizen of Nigeria, he can no longer carry any sovereign document of Nigeria, including the Nation’s passport.

By implication, the possession of the country’s passport by non-citizens constitutes a breach of sovereign identity regulations.

The recent directive is part of broader reforms introduced by the Interior Ministry to strengthen Nigeria’s identity management and border control systems.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the government remains committed to safeguarding official documents and ensuring that only eligible citizens have access to them.

“We will continue to strengthen systems that secure Nigeria’s borders, prevent identity fraud, preserve the sanctity of Nigerian citizenship, and facilitate legitimate travel,” he said.